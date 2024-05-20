- Egypt mourns the death of Iranian President Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash
- Egypt's President Al-Sisi expressed support and solidarity during this difficult time
- Historical tensions between Egypt and Iran date back to the 1979 Iranian Revolution and Egypt's peace treaty with Israel
Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend
The Egyptian government expressed sincere condolences to Iran for the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash. Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy conveyed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's support and solidarity during this difficult time. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also mourned his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others lost in the incident.
Although Sisi's potential attendance at the funeral remains unclear, Raisi had shown interest in improving ties with Egypt, which has historically viewed Iran as a security threat. Despite long-standing tensions since the 1979 Iranian Revolution and Egypt's peace treaty with Israel, bilateral talks to restore official ties have been ongoing, primarily sponsored by Iraq.
The relationship between Egypt and Iran worsened after Iran's Shah found refuge in Egypt post-revolution. The Shah's burial in Egypt further strained relations. Concerns about the spread of Shiaism in Sunni-dominated Egypt and Israel's objection to Egyptian-Iranian ties due to Tehran's nuclear program have been significant obstacles.
A political analyst told The New Arab that Egypt's national security concerns amid Israel's actions in Palestinian Rafah could align with Tehran's interests. The analyst emphasized the Machiavellian principle, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," in diplomatic strategies.
Egypt briefly restored ties with Iran in 2012 after the election of President Mohammed Morsi. His visit to Tehran and reciprocal visit by then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad marked significant diplomatic engagement. Direct flights between Tehran and Cairo were also established.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng