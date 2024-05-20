Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Although Sisi's potential attendance at the funeral remains unclear, Raisi had shown interest in improving ties with Egypt, which has historically viewed Iran as a security threat. Despite long-standing tensions since the 1979 Iranian Revolution and Egypt's peace treaty with Israel, bilateral talks to restore official ties have been ongoing, primarily sponsored by Iraq.

The relationship between Egypt and Iran worsened after Iran's Shah found refuge in Egypt post-revolution. The Shah's burial in Egypt further strained relations. Concerns about the spread of Shiaism in Sunni-dominated Egypt and Israel's objection to Egyptian-Iranian ties due to Tehran's nuclear program have been significant obstacles.

A political analyst told The New Arab that Egypt's national security concerns amid Israel's actions in Palestinian Rafah could align with Tehran's interests. The analyst emphasized the Machiavellian principle, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," in diplomatic strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT