Egypt announces ambitious $1 billion flat steel production project

This compound, designed to have an annual flat steel production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons, would cater to both global export markets and local demand.

The project has received approval from the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone and will be developed in collaboration with an international company, Reuters reported.

However, the cabinet did not disclose the identity of the company involved.

In August, two government sources revealed that the Egyptian government was contemplating granting investors licenses to produce rebar and flat steel in 2024. This move marks the first time since 2021, according to Asharq Business.

As of that time, the Russian metallurgical firm Novostal-M Holding was reportedly planning initial investments in the range of $400 to $500 million to establish a steel factory in Egypt.