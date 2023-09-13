Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Egypt announces ambitious $1 billion flat steel production project

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Egyptian steel
Egyptian steel
  • Egypt plans to establish an integrated industrial compound to produce flat steel with investments worth $1 billion.
  • It is designed to have an annual flat steel production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons.
  • The cabinet did not disclose the identity of the company involved.

Egypt has announced its intention to establish an integrated industrial compound dedicated to flat steel production, with investments worth $1 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This compound, designed to have an annual flat steel production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons, would cater to both global export markets and local demand.

The project has received approval from the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone and will be developed in collaboration with an international company, Reuters reported.

However, the cabinet did not disclose the identity of the company involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, two government sources revealed that the Egyptian government was contemplating granting investors licenses to produce rebar and flat steel in 2024. This move marks the first time since 2021, according to Asharq Business.

As of that time, the Russian metallurgical firm Novostal-M Holding was reportedly planning initial investments in the range of $400 to $500 million to establish a steel factory in Egypt.

One of the sources noted that the government is keen on resuming the issuance of iron production licenses, especially to foreign investors who run mega projects, in an attempt to alleviate the foreign currency shortage and shore up local manufacturing.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

TikTok

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

10 most loved airlines in Africa, according to online survey

10 most loved airlines in Africa, according to online survey

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, Here’s why... HMS Trent

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

An oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, is seen in Turkana County.

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023