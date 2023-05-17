DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

The change was due to "the evolution of the legal framework governing public institutions," according to his statement. Albert Zeufack, the country's head of operations for the World Bank, stated in a letter dated May 12 that the organization had learned about the choice through the media.

"Before being able to continue to commit the project funds, the government and the World Bank should agree on transitional measures... in order to ensure that the funds are used for the intended purposes," he said via the letter.

A spokesman for the Congo's finance ministry stated that he was awaiting approval from the president before making a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the administration, Tina Salama said there would be transitional management of the fund and ruled out any funding suspension. "I think arrangements have been made," she said. She did not respond to questions about the $91 million.

According to Valery Madianga, the head of a Congolese organization that specializes in public finance auditing, the hasty decision to alter the financing structure is an example of weak governance.

"How can it be ... that a public service, which signed a $1 billion program contract with the World Bank, has been dissolved or has changed its social purpose without the latter being aware of it?" he said.