DRC falls out with the World Bank at the cost of $1 billion

The World Bank has halted funding for more than $1 billion in humanitarian and development projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the government abruptly liquidated the project fund. As part of the $1.04 billion total, $91 million had already been granted for the projects, according to the letter, but the bank was still awaiting paperwork on their progress.