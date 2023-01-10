ADVERTISEMENT
Djibouti signs a $1 billion deal with Honk Kong to build a spaceport in the horn of Africa

Chinedu Okafor
  • Djibouti recently signed a deal with the Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group.
  • This deal allows Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group to build a launching site for satellites and rockets in the country. 
  • Djibouti also signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons this year. 

The East African country of Djibouti just inked a partnership with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group for the construction of a spaceport in the country.

Specifically, Djibouti signed a preliminary agreement with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group to build a facility for the launching of satellites and rockets in the eastern region of Africa.

The delegation of the Hong Kong space group arrived in Djibouti to discuss and evaluate the potential partnership between both nations on the 7th of January 2023. The Chinese ambassador to Djibouti Hu Bin met with, Vice President of the group, Allen Fund, and other members of the delegation.

According to Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group, “ambassador Hu Bin expressed his affirmation for the cooperation of HKATG in Djibouti, and encouraged the enterprise to strengthen feasible research, establish a firm awareness of compliance, balance corporate interests and social responsibilities, promote the diversified economic development of Djibouti, and contribute to Sino-Djibouti cooperation.

The embassy will actively provide the necessary support and guarantee. Allen and his party thanked Ambassador Hu Bin for his concern and guidance to the company, and expressed that they would adhere to legal compliance, mutual benefit and win-win situation, and actively promote cooperation with the Djibouti side.”

The project which is estimated to cost around $1 billion will also involve the construction of a port and highway in the northern Obock Region.

The signing of the deal was presided over by the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, and the project is set to be completed in the next five years.

This is not the only major deal Djibouti has inked this year. On January 9th, the country became the latest member to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), at the UN headquarters in New York. Djibouti’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mohamed Siad Doualeh, signed the landmark treaty, bringing the total number of signatories to 92.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

