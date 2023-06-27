ADVERTISEMENT
Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Chinedu Okafor
  • UK government's proposal to transport asylum seekers to Rwanda is estimated to cost £169,000 ($215,035) per person, according to a government analysis. 
  • Controversy surrounds the plan as critics question the high expenses and ethical implications of deporting vulnerable individuals to Rwanda. 
  • Legal challenges and a pending Court of Appeal ruling further complicate the implementation of the deportation scheme, delaying its execution.

According to the most comprehensive government analysis of a high-stakes commitment to address record numbers of people arriving in tiny boats, Britain's proposal to transport asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost £169,000 ($215,035) per person.

As part of an agreement with Rwanda that was reached last year, the Conservative administration of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to deport thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to that nation, as reported by the American news agency, Reuters.

The UK government views the strategy as essential to preventing asylum seekers from entering from France in tiny boats. In response to pressure from some of his own Conservative parliamentarians and the general public to address the matter, Sunak has named it one of his top five priorities. This is because his party is trailing the main opposition Labour Party in surveys, and a national election is scheduled for next year.

The cost of deporting each person to Rwanda, according to the government's economic impact assessment, would include an average payment to Rwanda of 105,000 pounds for hosting each asylum seeker, 22,000 pounds for the flight and escorting, and 18,000 pounds for processing and legal costs.

The consequences of discouraging others from trying to enter Britain and the mounting expense of hosting asylum seekers must be taken into account, according to Home Secretary (Interior Minister) Suella Braverman.

According to Braverman, if nothing is done, the annual expense of hosting asylum seekers would increase from its present level of roughly 3.6 billion pounds to 11 billion pounds.

Despite claiming that the potential savings were "highly uncertain," the government projected that in order for the scheme to be successful, it would need to successfully discourage nearly two out of every five persons who arrive on tiny boats.

The Scottish National Party charged that the government was deporting needy individuals for an "astronomical" sum of money while doing little to assist British citizens struggling to pay rising rent and food prices.

The Court of Appeal will issue its ruling on the legality of the Rwandan flights on Thursday. A last-minute decision by the European Court of Human Rights, which placed an injunction blocking any deportations until the resolution of legal proceedings in Britain, prevented the first scheduled flight from taking place last June.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

