RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Businesses in Nigeria are set to face an upset as interest rate goes up

Chinedu Okafor
CBN meeting
CBN meeting
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the interest rate from 14% to 15.5%
  • This is the third time the bank is increasing the interest rate in 5 months 
  • Businesses may suffer as a result 

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revised the country’s interest rate and raised it from 14% to 15.5%.

Recommended articles

The interest rate was revised by the policy-setting committee of the CBN. They raised the monetary policy rate (MPR), which measures the interest rate, in an attempt to secure the money market within an economy.

The decision to increase the interest rate was driven by the widening rate of inflation both in local and foreign markets.

This is the third time the bank is raising the benchmark interest rate in five months. The apex bank had raised the interest rate from 11.5% to 13% back in May, and in July, the interest rate shot up from 13% to 14%.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, told reporters on Tuesday that 10 of its committee members voted to increase the interest rate. In addition, they also raised the cash reserve ratio (the share of a bank’s total customer deposit that must be kept with the central bank in the form of liquid cash) from 27.5% to 32.5%.

Godwin Emefiele stated, “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalization of the economies, losing the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat.”

“Als, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows, likely attract capital inflows, and appreciate the naira.” He added.

“We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.”

While the move to increase the interest rate might stabilize the money market, it would also inadvertently hurt small and even large business owners, as the cost of capital and cost borrowing becomes more expensive.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Trending

Dahomey warriors

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

President Ruto meets Joe Biden

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

Nigerian Banks

5 banks that could follow First Bank’s decision to suspend its international transactions

Collage of African leaders

5 most interesting quotes from African leaders on insecurity at the UN general assembly