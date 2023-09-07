ADVERTISEMENT
Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Adekunle Agbetiloye
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP
  • Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, came to a close yesterday.
  • African countries struck climate financing deals worth $23 billion during the summit. 
  • The finance is for Africa to enhance its ability to adapt to increasingly extreme weather, conserve natural resources, and develop renewable energy.

The three-day inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, came to a close yesterday, marking the culmination of a significant event in the region.

World leaders at the event pledged their support to position the continent at the centre of the fight against climate change, urging greater consideration for Africa’s priorities and endowments.

Over the course of these three days, several noteworthy developments unfolded.

African leaders collectively emphasized the importance of processing the continent's abundant mineral wealth within Africa itself. Kenyan President William Ruto voiced strong criticism of the challenging debt repayment practices faced by African nations.

Also of particular importance are the several deals accrued to strengthen Africa's capabilities in coping with the growing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, safeguarding its precious natural resources, and advancing the adoption of renewable energy solutions.

African countries struck climate financing deals worth $23 billion during the summit. These deals undoubtedly represent a vital step in addressing the pressing environmental and sustainability concerns facing the continent.

Here is a breakdown of the climate finance deals, including the institutions, and countries that made pledges.

Countries/Institutions Climate finance pledge
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) $450 million
Uk projects £49 million
Germany £60 million
United States $30 million
Climate Asset Management $200 million
AfDB Group and Global Center on Adaptation $1 billion
African Development Bank $25 million
US Agency for International Development (USAID) $35 million
Rural Investment in Burundi $60 million
UAE commitment to fund renewable energy $4.5 billion
EU green hydrogen deal £12 million
Bezos Earth Fund $22.8 million
Adekunle Agbetiloye

ADVERTISEMENT
