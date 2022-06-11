Bitcoin ban: African countries where crypto is restricted or illegal

Due to its extreme volatility, its use in nefarious transactions and the exorbitant use of electricity to mine it, the legal status of the digital currency varies substantially from country to country. But as more Africans turn to cryptos, the criticisms have continued to manifest in an array of restrictions on their usage.

Some countries have banned the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, while others have placed limitations on how Bitcoin can be used. This article uncovers the full list of African countries that have implemented a ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Note: Implicit bans refer to those which prohibit banks or other financial institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies or offering services to people or businesses that involve crypto.