Bitcoin ban: African countries where crypto is restricted or illegal

Victor Oluwole
The photo shows physical imitations of cryptocurrency. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ethiopia is the latest African country to ban the use of cryptocurrencies.
  • The central bank issued a warning that cryptocurrencies are being utilised to carry out unofficial financial transactions and schemes involving money laundering.

Bitcoin has been controversial since its beginning in 2009, as have the subsequent cryptocurrencies that followed in its wake.

Due to its extreme volatility, its use in nefarious transactions and the exorbitant use of electricity to mine it, the legal status of the digital currency varies substantially from country to country. But as more Africans turn to cryptos, the criticisms have continued to manifest in an array of restrictions on their usage.

Some countries have banned the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, while others have placed limitations on how Bitcoin can be used. This article uncovers the full list of African countries that have implemented a ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Note: Implicit bans refer to those which prohibit banks or other financial institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies or offering services to people or businesses that involve crypto.

  1. Algeria — Absolute ban
  2. Benin — Implicit ban 
  3. Burkina Faso — Implicit ban 
  4. Burundi — Implicit ban
  5. Cameroom — Implicit ban
  6. Central African Republic — Implicit ban
  7. Chad — Implicit ban
  8. Cote d`Ivoire — Implicit ban
  9. Ethiopia — Implicit ban
  10. Democratic Republic of Congo — Implicit ban
  11. Egypt — Absolute ban
  12. Gabon — Implicit ban
  13. Lesotho — Implicit ban
  14. Libya — Implicit ban
  15. Mali — Implicit ban
  16. Morocco — Absolute ban
  17. Namibia — Implicit ban
  18. Niger — Implicit ban
  19. Nigeria — Implicit ban
  20. Senegal — Implicit ban
  21. Tanzania — Implicit ban
  22. Togo — Implicit ban
  23. Tunisia — Absolute ban
  24. Uganda — Implicit ban
  25. Zambia — Implicit ban
  26. Zimbabwe — Implicit ban

Source: Business Compiler

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

