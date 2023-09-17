ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

Chinedu Okafor
African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development
African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development
  • African Development Bank and South Korea signed a $28.6 million agreement.
  • The funding is part of the larger $600 million Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework. 
  • Another agreement between the African Development Bank and Statistics Korea aims to enhance statistical cooperation.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Korean government inked two agreements to boost Africa's development objectives, the first of which is worth $28.6 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The $600 million co-financing deal under the Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework, formed with the Korean government in 2021, was supplemented by these financial agreements, which were signed in Busan during the 7th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference (KOAFEC).

With a core focus on improving energy access, encouraging agricultural transformation, and bolstering knowledge and capacity-building in diverse African countries, the framework intends to help African nations increase human capacity and expand their energy sector.

The African Development Bank Group will receive the $28.6 million money in three installments: $4.6 million in 2023, followed by $24 million in 2024 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, and Kyungho Choo, vice premier and minister of economy and finance of Korea, signed the initial agreement for this funding.

Choo stressed Korea's commitment to promoting sustainable growth and development and serving as a partner for African nations. Adesina praised Korea's special relationship with Africa and gave an inspirational example of how it went from being a poor aid-dependent nation to a donor nation in only one generation.

The second agreement includes the African Development Bank and Statistics Korea to promote statistical cooperation and African nations' data-producing ability. The agreement was signed by Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank, and Hyoung il Lee, Commissioner of Statistics Korea.

This collaboration will raise statistical awareness and encourage the exchange of new data sources and methodologies, especially big data, in order to improve statistical quality.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

TikTok

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Aeolus was the first satellite to study winds on Earth at a global scale.European Space Agency

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

Top 10 African cities with the highest levels of crime

10 African cities with the highest crime levels and where they rank on a global scale