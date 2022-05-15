8 proven ways African database administrators can make money online

According to Zip Recruiter, becoming a database consultant is a lucrative remote idea with endless opportunities. These professionals ensure continuous system availability with support services and assist in implementing, developing, and designing a database. The industry is lucrative, and Africans can earn by optimizing database systems for efficiency and performance.

African database administrators can remote companies hiring professionals and earn a decent income offering consultancy services. Besides, database consultants make money by fixing bugs and protecting database systems with advanced security features.

Offer Freelance Services

According to FlexJobs, offering freelancing services as a database administrator is one of the best to make money remotely. Africans can benefit from many companies hiring database professionals for database backup, security, and recovery infrastructure.

Skilled African database admins can make money offering freelancing services on platforms like Flexjobs, Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, etc. Opportunities abound in this industry if you can sign up on freelancing platforms and offer your skills for monetary rewards.

Selling Database Admin Courses Online

According to Learn Worlds, creating and selling courses online is profitable and offers endless money-making opportunities. Skilled African database admins with content creation skills can earn a decent income from the lucrative industry.

With thousands of prospective learners on the internet, professionals can make money creating and selling valuable database admin courses. Consider creating practical courses and lessons for beginners. Think about creating Oracle DBA Course, SQL for Beginners, or database foundations and leverage the internet for sales. Besides, you can sell courses on Skillshare, Udemy, LinkedIn, etc.

Self-publish a book on Database Administration

According to Self-publishing School, publishing a book is a quick way to make money on the internet. Many authors receive royalties on a book sale on different publishing platforms, and Africans can benefit. African database administrators with excellent writing skills can earn a decent income in this industry without national barriers. Skilled database admins can self-publish books about SQL Server performance tuning and monitoring, fine-tuning database, resolving security issues, etc.

Start a Database Admin YouTube channel

According to Investopedia, YouTube is an ideal platform for content creators to unlock their potential for monetary rewards. African database administrators with content creation skills can earn a decent passive income on the platform.

Consider starting a YouTube channel if you can teach your audience how to resolve security issues, fine-tune databases, and monitor systems performance. You can leverage the internet and social media platforms for followers and earn on the platform per view. Besides, you can make a passive income with ads and affiliate marketing.

Start a Database Admin podcast

Podcast Insights says podcasting is a lucrative industry ideal for skilled professionals to generate revenue. African professionals with storytelling skills can generate income in this rewarding industry. Consider podcasting if you can share valuable information about the database administration industry with the masses.

African database administrators can make money from sponsorships, premium content creation, complimentary products, affiliate sales, etc. Besides, one quick way to earn a decent income on the internet is by sharing valuable information, and Africans can benefit.

Online Tutoring

According to Money Tamer, online tutoring is a profitable idea with extensive benefits for professionals. African database administrators with tutoring skills can generate income in this industry. With prospective learners on the internet ready to dabble in professional courses, you can generate income by sharing your knowledge and experience.

The idea is to assist and guide learners in becoming successful in the database administration industry. YouTube is a video platform ideal for tutoring, and African database admins can benefit from the global population ready to learn. You can advertise on social platforms and generate revenue with ads and collaboration with other companies.

Start a Database Admin Blog

According to WordPress Beginner, starting a website or blog is the most straightforward way to make money remotely. African database administrators that can put thoughts into writing can generate passive income in this industry. A database admin blog presents lucrative money-making opportunities but rewarding with marketing strategies.

Consider writing blogs to educate the masses about database administration and how prospective learners can monitor companies' systems and build successful careers. Besides, African database admins can earn a decent income from a website or blog through sponsored posts, ads, affiliate marketing, etc.

Conclusion

African database administrators can generate revenue with freelancing services, becoming consultants, and selling courses online. You can make money by self-publishing a book on database administration, starting a YouTube channel, and podcasting. These proven ways African database professionals can make money remotely are rewarding and earn you a decent income. Now you know the proven ways African database administrators can make money remotely without national barriers, consider researching each idea before selecting based on preference.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

