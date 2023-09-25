ADVERTISEMENT
5 African billionaires whose net worths have declined due to harsh economic factors

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 5 biggest recent losses in the net worth of African billionaires.
  • This list is courtesy of Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. 
  • Of the seven African billionaires on the index, only Johann Rupert & family posted a rise in earnings. 

African economies are characterised by their unique challenges and opportunities. Political instability, corruption, and regulatory changes can impact businesses and, subsequently, billionaires' fortunes.

Conversely, pro-business policies and economic reforms can create a conducive environment for wealth creation.

The African continent has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, with its economy growing at an impressive pace. As a result, the fortunes of African billionaires have also experienced a rollercoaster of changes.

These individuals, who hold significant influence and wealth, constantly navigate a fluctuating financial landscape.

One of the defining features of African billionaires' fortunes is their strong connection to natural resources.

The continent is blessed with abundant minerals and oil and gas reserves, which have played a pivotal role in creating and eroding wealth. Fluctuations in global commodity prices can significantly impact the net worth of African tycoons.

Of course, other factors affect the net worth of billionaires across the continent, including industry trends, asset diversification, business performance, political and regulatory changes, currency exchange rates, inheritance and family dynamics, lifestyle and spending habits, legal issues, investment options, and more.

With that said, below are the African billionaires affected by the myriad of economic factors and how much their net worth has been impacted in the last month.

This list is courtesy of Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Of the seven African billionaires on the index, only Johann Rupert & family recorded a gain to its $11.3B net worth, posting a $256 million addition to its net worth. Nigeria’s Abdulsamad Rabiu also stagnated at $5.44B, recording a $0 change.

That being mentioned here are the 5 biggest recent losses in the net worth of African billionaires.

Rank Billionaire Networth Amount lost Country Global rank
1. Aliko Dangote $16.7B $681M Nigeria 101st
2. Nicky Oppenheimer $8.95B $150M South Africa 233rd
3. Naguib Sawiris $5.65B $99.4M Egypt 449th
4. Nassef Sawiris $7.39B $8.41M Egypt 304th
5. Natie Kirsh $7.21B $95.8k South Africa 314th
