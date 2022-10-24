Meet the 13 most popular African podcasters selected to receive $100K from Spotify

The Africa Podcast Fund is offered to select creators from African countries with the biggest podcast listenerships, namely South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. The grant also includes a Cameroonian podcast with large listenerships in France and Francophone African countries, such as Cote d’Ivoire. Given the wide range of selected countries, the winning podcasts are recorded in a range of languages, including Pidgin, English, French, Sheng, Ga, and Twi.