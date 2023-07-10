ADVERTISEMENT
10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Victor Oluwole
  • Mauritius is the most peaceful country in Africa, ranked 23rd in the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI).
  • South Sudan remains the least peaceful country in the region and one of the least peaceful countries in the world.
  • Over the last 15 years, the world has become less peaceful, with the average country score deteriorating by five per cent.

A new report by The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) has ranked the most peaceful countries in Africa.

The 17th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), which ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness, presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis of peace trends, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.

According to the report, over the last 15 years, the world has become less peaceful, with the average country score deteriorating by five per cent. Of the 163 countries in the GPI, 95 recorded deteriorations, while 66 recorded improvements, and two recorded no change in score. Sixteen of the 23 GPI indicators deteriorated between 2008 and 2023, while eight improved.

The report noted that Sub-Saharan Africa recorded a slight fall in peacefulness in the 2023 GPI, with the average country score deteriorating by 0.57 per cent. Of the 44 countries in the region, 21 improved in score, while 22 deteriorated, and one remained unchanged..

Further insights from the report revealed that Mauritius is the most peaceful country in the region, ranked 23rd in the 2023 GPI. On the other hand, South Sudan remains the least peaceful country in the region and one of the least peaceful countries in the world. South Sudan experienced a one per cent deterioration of its overall score, owing to deteriorations in the Ongoing Conflict and Militarisation domains.

Regional Rank Country Overall Score Score Change Overall Rank
1 Mauritius 1.546 -0.029 23
2 Botswana 1.762 -0.052 42
3 Sierra Leone 1.792 -0.011 47
4 Ghana 1.799 0.014 51
5 Senegal 1.827 -0.024 52
6 Madagascar 1.846 0 55
7 Namibia 1.859 -0.032 56
8 The Gambia 1.888 0.059 59
9 Zambia 1.898 0.027 63
10 Liberia 1.946 -0.023 72
