10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Adekunle Agbetiloye
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure.
  • The struggle with inadequate road infrastructure casts a shadow over economic prospects and societal well-being. 
  • The list is courtesy of the International Monetary Fund.

Business Insider Africa earlier reported how good roads are arteries through which the economy pulses. The focus was on 10 African countries with the best road infrastructure.

Despite its economic importance, some African countries have road infrastructure issues. Across various regions, the struggle with inadequate road infrastructure casts a shadow over economic prospects and societal well-being.

A report by the International Monetary Fund on road quality and mean speed score reveals to what extent some African nations are facing challenges in their road infrastructure.

The IMF developed a novel measure of cross-country road quality based on the mean speed between large cities from Google Maps. This Mean Speed (MS) score serves as an effective proxy for evaluating road quality and accessibility.

The MS score correlates with the existing World Bank’s Rural Access Index and the WEF’s Quality of Road Infrastructure score.

Rank Country Mean score
1 Rwanda 47
2 Guinea 50
3 Burundi 51
4 Madagascar 51
5 Gambia 53
6 Nigeria 55
7 Ghana 56
8 Cameroon 56
9 Tanzania 57
10 Kenya 57
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
