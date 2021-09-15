Indulge like never before in the Cold Stone September 30-day online deals!!!

It’s exciting times at Cold Stone Creamery with the 30-Day online yummy offers, all day, every day in the month of September to keep you wanting more.

Pulse Nigeria

Offers like the Mega Online Buy1 Get1 Free deal, Online 50% discount deal and other amazing daily deals are available for your indulgence pleasure.

You get to enjoy all these in September just by clicking www.coldstonecreamery.ng or downloading the Cold Stone App via The App Store or Google Play Store to place your order for free delivery - talk about more value, more indulgence!

For those that are too busy with the buzzing hustle of the month but crave the tasty feeling of indulgence from Cold Stone Creamery, visit the App Store or Google Play store to download the Cold Stone Creamery App or visit www.coldstonecreamery.ng to enjoy the experience of ordering all your favourite ice cream/ice cream cake flavours while sitting pretty at your home or office - delivery is FREE!!

Or you can walk into the nearest Cold Stone outlet near you.

Follow @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on all social media platforms to stay updated on enjoyable, tasty deals and offers!