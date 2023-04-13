The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

IFAD is providing viable interventions to support farmers and facilitate sustainable agricultural development in the country.

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector. [Pulse]
IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

It said that 5,144,805 persons across 28 states of the country benefited from viable interventions initiated by the programme.

Abdulhameed Girai, the Monitoring and Evaluation Adviser, FGN/CPAT-Country Programme Advisory Team, disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri at a two-day Regional Consultative workshop for Nigeria’s 2024-2029 project.

He said the farmers benefited under its Country Strategic Opportunities programme (COSOP) in the past seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, IFAD is providing viable interventions to support farmers and facilitate sustainable agricultural development in the country.

He listed the programmes to include: Value Chain Development Program (VCDP); the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise Programme (LIFE-ND, and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ).

He said the beneficiaries had also benefited from other IFAD’s intervention such as Creating Employment Opportunities for Rural Youths in Africa and support to integrate agribusiness hubs in Nigeria.

“Youth Empowerment in Agri-Business and Sustainable Agriculture Projects (YEASA), Promoting Sustainable Cage Agriculture in West Africa (proSCAWA) as well as Agricultural Transformation in Nigeria towards achieving zero hunger initiative.

“FGN/IFAD projects have supported and strengthened 4,464 farmer organisation’s; 51,415 rural producers; 3,761 marketing groups; 240 Community Development Associations (CDAs) and 138 Financial Saving Associations (FSAs),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the aim of the workshop was to interact and get feedback from stakeholders, government officials, farmers and youths on how to improve the next programme for 2024-2029.

Also, Yusuf Halliru, IFAD’s Financial Inclusion Specialist, said the exercise was designed to allow for consultations to fast track implementation of the programme.

“We are ending the one for 2016/2023 because the stakeholders need to own the document, IFAD finds it necessary to come to the regions to speak to the beneficiaries.

“We want to get the feedback of beneficiaries, stakeholders in terms of what is their expectations from the viewpoint of the farmers, women, persons with disabilities”.

Similarly; Alhaji Darma Muhammad, Programme Manager, Borno State Agricultural Development Programme, said the workshop would chart a way towards achieving greater goals of IFAD programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the programme had encouraged agricultural productivity and improved income generation of over 200,000 farmers in Borno.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

IFAD commits $604.6m in Nigeria’s agric sector

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

CBN disowns fake recruitment portal

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

SEC to unveil redesigned e-dividend management platform July 31

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

Global food prices remain at historic high - Global food update

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Repayment of Nigeria's $800 million World Bank loan to end in 2051

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Pulse Sports

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Dakar, Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Debt in Africa

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December