If you thinking of getting a mortgage: Here are 5 mortgage firm in Nigeria

Many people are often time faced with the challenges of buying or building a house and because owning a property such as this requires having a huge amount of money which may take a long time to save up, then Mortgage services is put into consideration.

Mortgage institutions are primarily known for the provision of real estate loan facilities and collects payments back in installments which typically attract interest. The installment may be done monthly, quarterly or yearly basis depending on the packages and or the Mortgage institution.

So, below are the Top Five Mortgage Institutions in Nigeria with guides on how to acquire their mortgage packages:

1. FBN Mortgages

FBN Mortages formerly called Nigeria Building Society (NBS) was established in 1956 and is the oldest Mortagage bank in Nigeria. The institution is dedicated and act as an effective vehicle to offer wide range of real estate and mortgage financing solution to all segments of the Nigeria population.

With focus on delivering the best Mortgage solutions to typify the dominance of it parent ( First Bank) in the Financial service industry, FBN Mortgages stand out to be among the best Mortgages institution in Nigeria.

If you're looking for mortgage loan with the best rates in Nigeria, then FBN Mortgage is ideal because they offer quality service and has helped many to acquire their dream homes.

2. Platinum Mortgage Bank LTD

Incorporated with the corporate affairs commission in 1992, PMB Ltd is one of the major primary mortgage finance in Nigeria providing loans and homes ownership services.

The bank was once known as Platinum Home Investment and Mortgage Ltd with Headquarters in Lagos, authorized by CBN and the FMB of Nigeria under decree No 24 of 1991 decree No 53 respectively.

The institution was recapitalized into a primary mortgage institution with more impressive and Innovative products, services, and indispensable professional management. With over 25yrs of operational history and experience, platinum Mortgage Bank is arguably among the top mortgage institutions in Nigeria hitherto.

3. Abbey Mortgage Bank

Abbey is an accredited mortgage bank for the National Housing Funding (NHF) on-lending facilities which act as an effective vehicle for offering various Mortgages and investment services to individuals and corporate organization.

The institution offer services ranging from Popular Savings, Fixed Savings Account, EasySave, Home Account,KidSave, EasySave Plus, Children Savings etc so, If you want a more interesting and satisfying products or services order than mortgaging, you can go for Abbey Mortgage Bank. e.g the kidzSave.

The KidzSave is a product with upto 5% returns that enable you secure the future for your children. You can save a minimum of #1000 monthly for your children until they turn 18. The bank is also one of the seven national non- aligned primary mortgage bank, authorized by the CBN and FMBN and therefore are ideal.

4. FirstTrust Mortgage Bank Plc

FirstTrust Mortgage Bank emerge as a result of merger with TrustBond Mortagage Bank PLC in 2019. The merged entities has a long history as far back as 2003. The institution has a strong capital base and assets of over N20billion and are dedicated to serve the financial needs of Nigerians in terms of Mortages loan services.

They are one of the best Mortagage institution in Nigeria because they make it possible for people to gain stability through home ownership thereby contributing to the country’s development.

FirstTrust Mortgage Bank PLC hope to achieve its purpose by going "beyond the regular delivery of mortgage and real estate financial services leveraging disruptive technology and our people".

5. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

Federal Mortgage Bank facilitates the ownership of homes among Nigerians through mortgage financing. The mortgage institution operates as profit oriented bank, and its committed to serve customers throughout Nigeria.

The company recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with FHF Nigeria to deepen the provision of affordable housing to customers throughout Nigeria. It may also interest you to know that this mortgage institution has long being in existence and in fact the oldest of them all, it was established during the regime of olusegun obasanjo in 1956 to replaced the Nigeria Building Society.

It is regarded as the highest mortgage financing institution in Nigeria and controls and regulates all primary mortgage institutions in the country. The mortgage is ideal because of its exclusive vision of being the most preferred mortgage institution offering affordable access to home ownership.

Why own your own house?

A significant consideration to look at is the COVID19 pandemic which lit the real estate market like rockets. Earlier this year, home prices rose rapidly in comparison to 15 years ago; The boom is expected to continue for the next months at least.

Home can lose value but it doesn't happen often which is why it is considered one of the most long term valuable asset to invest in. Mortgaging can help you build equity over the years; your equity continue to grow as you pay down your mortgage which overtime goes down to the loan rather than the interest.

Buying real estate is a big purchase and requires your time considering options to fit your budget, mortgaging helps you keep your cash reserve. It is always a good idea to have some extra cash for emergency. Lastly, you have much greater privacy; you own the property so you can decide to renovate ( a benefit renters don't enjoy) or even rent it out to earn more money.

Conclusion

"Owning a house is a gateway to Long term and short term success" but this doesn't come without costs and limitations. If you're aiming to own a house before retirement, you're thinking in the right direction and can achieve your dreams mortgaging.

There are many institutions that offer quality loans to acquire houses and other real estate in Nigeria. But the above mentioned, offer affordable Mortgages rate and are certified to carry out the practice.

----

Dennis Isong Helps Individuals Invest Right In Real Estate.For Questions On This Article Or Enquiring About Real Estate Email: Dennis

-----