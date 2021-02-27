Considering that 40% of youths are either unemployed or underemployed, the competition for jobs in Nigeria is 4x as fierce as in developed Countries.

If you've been actively applying to multiple companies without any success, then you need to read the rest of this article.

One of the archaic ways of job hunting is to create one CV for all your job applications and hope that you get called by the hiring manager. This never works for the following reasons;

You are competing with an average of 350 professionals for that one position and the hiring manager starts reviewing CVs based on referrals and those people that were brave enough to contact them; Your CV is likely to get unnoticed if you did not state specific keywords from the job description and minimum requirements. Technology has made it easier for hiring managers to filter CVs that have specific information; The structure and format of your CV makes it harder for the HR manager to spot your competencies for the job in a few seconds. Remember these people only have 7 seconds to spend on your CV. Your CV needs to grab their attention fast. You did not highlight what the hiring manager wanted to see in your headline, professional summary, work experience and skills section.

If you thought the CV written by a professional rewriting service firm would be better, you're wrong. Professional CV writers do a good job with presentation and highlighting your skills and competencies, however, each job you apply for is different and needs to be treated as such. Whilst your CV is one of the most important factors of getting called for interviews, it's not the only tool you need.

*This is a featured post.