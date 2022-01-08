How to buy Cryptocurrencies in Nigeria in 2022

And you’re probably sitting and thinking, “How do I even buy cryptocurrencies in Nigeria?” Well, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll dive into crypto in Nigeria and how you can get your hands on some of these sweet coins.

The Current State of Crypto in Nigeria: Is It Legal?

When it comes to crypto, different countries have their laws. So, crypto can be legal in one country and illegal in the next one.

For Nigeria, things are a bit complicated. Nigerians can buy and trade crypto as they like, but they just can’t do it with their bank accounts. In February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released an announcement that restricts all commercial banks from carrying out any crypto transactions. Here’s what that law meant:

Normally, people who want to buy crypto can do so using cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nigeria has several great crypto exchanges - like Quidax, BuyCoins, and Patricia

To buy crypto, you can open an account with Quidax, for example, and just buy crypto using your bank account or credit card.

But, because of the CBN’s law, this is no longer straightforward.

The law states that anyone caught buying or selling crypto with their bank account will be penalized.

If a bank suspects that you use your account to buy and trade crypto, they can suspend your account - or maybe even close it completely.

So, Where Do You Go?

You probably think that this means crypto is illegal in Nigeria. Well, it’s not. The CBN simply doesn’t want anyone using their bank accounts to buy and trade crypto. In itself, crypto isn't actually illegal in Nigeria.

So, Nigerian crypto exchanges found a way to work around this - peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers. These transfers work like this:

Ade wants to buy ₦500,000 worth of Bitcoin

John wants to sell ₦500,000 worth of Bitcoin

Ade goes to an exchange and requests a trade

The exchange publishes Ade’s trade request and John sees it

Ade and John come together and trade

Ade transfers ₦500,000 to John’s bank account, and John transfers the Bitcoin to Ade

Everyone leaves happy

Some exchanges have even gone a step further. For instance, Quidax has members of its team that handle P2P transfers specifically. So, these agents are the people you transact with. This way, risks like fraud and scams are minimized by a lot!

Payment Options for Buying Crypto in Nigeria

If you’re looking to buy crypto in Nigeria, you have different methods. Some of them include:

Bank transfers: You can transfer money to a Bitcoin seller, and they send the crypto to your wallet once they can confirm. But, the CBN’s law has made this a bit more difficult to do.

Credit/debit cards: Credit and debit card transfers are also available in some cases. But, because of the CBN's law, this might not be so easy anymore.

Internal P2P transfers: Some crypto exchanges allow you to transfer funds to other customers in exchange for the coins you want to buy.

You can choose which of these methods works best for you. Find an exchange that offers the transfer method you’d like, and you’re ready to go.

Where to Buy Crypto in Nigeria

As stated earlier, the best place to buy crypto in Nigeria is with a crypto exchange - like Quidax, BuyCoins, Patricia, etc. These exchanges have been available for years, and they offer everything you need - low fees, quick transactions, and helpful customer support.

A Step-by-Step Guide To Buying Crypto in Nigeria

If you’ve decided to buy crypto in Nigeria, this is the section for you. We’ll break down everything you need to do, so you can begin now.

1. Get a Crypto Wallet

A crypto wallet is basically a tool that helps you to keep your cryptocurrencies. If you’d like to know more about wallets, here’s a sweet guide to explain them to you.

When you open an account with a crypto exchange in Nigeria, you automatically get a wallet. However, you can also get a mobile wallet like TrustWallet or MetaMask.

2. Choose Where to Buy Your Crypto

The next step is to choose where you’d like to buy your crypto from. There are different available options here, including:

Crypto brokers: These are people who specialize in buying and selling crypto. You can contact a trusted broker, get the rate for the coin you’d like, and send them money. They send you the coins, and you’re done.

These are people who specialize in buying and selling crypto. You can contact a trusted broker, get the rate for the coin you’d like, and send them money. They send you the coins, and you’re done. Crypto exchanges: Crypto exchanges are services that enable crypto buying and selling. Exchanges like Quidax and Luno are popular in Nigeria because they are trusted and easy to use. They bring you in contact with trusted sellers, and you can get your trade done in minutes!

Crypto exchanges are services that enable crypto buying and selling. Exchanges like Quidax and Luno are popular in Nigeria because they are trusted and easy to use. They bring you in contact with trusted sellers, and you can get your trade done in minutes! Trading platforms: Crypto trading platforms allow people to trade crypto conveniently. Many Nigerian crypto exchanges (especially Quidax) allow convenient reading, and you can buy crypto from them.

3. Buy Your Crypto

The last step is to make your purchase. Crypto exchanges do this for you, but you could also find a broker on your own.

How to Choose a Crypto Exchange in Nigeria

Nigeria has a lot of crypto exchanges. Today, you can choose from Quidax, Patricia, Bundle, and so many other Africa-focused options.

So, which one is the best? Really, that answer depends on you since everyone has their preference. But, whatever exchange you choose, you need to look out for several factors. These include:

1. Security

Whatever crypto exchange you choose needs to have the right security measures. This way, hackers will be unable to steal your account details and drain your funds.

Look out for security measures like multi-factor authentication, password strength, and more. A crypto exchange should be able to use authentication services like Google Authenticator or Authy to keep your credentials safe.

Also, you need to be in charge of your security. Use strong and complex passwords, never share your passwords online, and use a password manager if possible.

2. Fees

The best crypto exchanges charge low fees for their services. You can compare the fees between the available exchanges to see which is more convenient.

When considering fees, look out for the following:

Deposit and withdrawal fees

Trading fees

Transfer fees

And any other hidden fees that you can find

The cheaper for you, the better.

3. Supported Coins

As we all know, Bitcoin and Ethereum aren’t the only coins in the market. There are hundreds of top altcoins that you might want to buy, and the exchange you choose should have them. This way, you get all the coins you need on one exchange and won’t need to open multiple accounts.

4. Ease of Use

A crypto exchange should be easy to use and understand. But, ease of use is subjective. Some people prefer Binance over Luno, while others would go the other way.

So, check out the available exchanges to see which you prefer and stick with that.

5. Customer Support

The right exchange should also have enough channels for customer support. This way, if you run into an issue or you get confused, there’s always someone ready to help you out.

Conclusion

Crypto offers a lot of opportunities to you if you’re a Nigerian. You can use cryptocurrencies to send money abroad, save, or even invest and make money. However, because of the CBN’s policies, it is a bit tricky to get your hands on crypto in Nigeria.

Crypto exchanges like Quidax offer the best experience for newbie crypto heads. They’re trustworthy, and they offer all the support you need to buy crypto in Nigeria.