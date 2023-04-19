The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

Ayoola Adetayo

Even though it was a necessary change, the smoking ban immediately affected bingo hall profits.

Bingo Halls in the UK
Bingo Halls in the UK

There is a sense of nostalgia when watching old movies and quite often people fantasize about how things used to be. Not all the things we see in films are appealing, and sometimes we are downright shocked to see how things used to be.

Recommended articles

Smoking in airplanes, offices, and even schools wasn’t frowned upon and people could enjoy a cigarette in the UK bingo halls. These are all things of the past and even though gambling parlours were affected, the impact of the smoking ban wasn't decisive. In the paragraphs below we see how the ban affected UK bingo operators.

The thing about bingo is that it is a game of chance that fosters human interactions and promotes healthy competition. Those who play bingo are first and foremost interested in socializing, with the actual winnings being secondary. That’s why many of those who travel to brick-and-mortar locations were more concerned about relaxing and having fun than winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smokers were particularly affected by the smoking ban, as one component of their fun activity was suddenly removed. Slowly but surely, those who associated smoking with bingo would stop coming to the UK bingo halls.

On the other hand, people who didn’t smoke and were happy with the measures lost the chance to interact with some of their friends. Furthermore, non-smokers who loved bingo didn’t flock to these locations, just because they were able to breathe better air. The bottom line is that even though the smoking ban was necessary and a welcomed change, it immediately affected the bingo hall profits.

At the time the smoking ban was implemented in UK bingo halls, the industry was still going strong, but it was no longer growing. Soon after, the advent of Internet games and the growing popularity of online casinos and bingo halls struck a deadly blow to the land-based industry. Many people were already willing to switch to Internet gambling, due to enhanced convenience. Bonus offers, free games, and other incentives further tilted the balance in the favor of online bingo games.

It took a while until online bingo took off because people were not sure how these gains would meet their needs for socializing. According to the popular Bingo Sites portal: “The addition of live chat features and other useful tools was able to ease those concerns, and now the game has plenty of fans online.” — Even so, the fact that operators pay gross profit tax represents a big challenge for the industry and greatly diminishes profits. This is something they’ve been trying to address for years and even protested the current taxation system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationwide, UK bingo halls are closing, and this leads to the loss of thousands of jobs. Their online counterparts provide a solid substitute, but it is not the same for conservative punters. The smoking ban was the last nail in the coffin of land-based bingo halls, but not the cause of their demise.

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Uganda-Sudan trade worth Sh345 billion may be impacted by the civil-war in Sudan

The Uganda-Sudan trade worth Sh345 billion may be impacted by the civil-war in Sudan

Tanzania signs $667m deals with Australian firms to boost mining sector

Tanzania signs $667m deals with Australian firms to boost mining sector

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

Stanbic IBTC Bank wraps up Reward4Saving promo in grand style

Stanbic IBTC Bank wraps up Reward4Saving promo in grand style

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Xiaomi releases another Redmi Note 12 series smartphones

Regal Deluxe Dry Gin makes branding statement as Seaman’s Schnapps emerges best spirit brand of the year

Regal Deluxe Dry Gin makes branding statement as Seaman’s Schnapps emerges best spirit brand of the year

Nigeria's oil production in Q1 meets 75% budget benchmark

Nigeria's oil production in Q1 meets 75% budget benchmark

Here’s the project that is reported to have benefited 5,000,000 Nigerians

Here’s the project that is reported to have benefited 5,000,000 Nigerians

See the project that may disrupt Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market

See the project that may disrupt Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ethiopian Birr

Ethiopia and Kenya to become Sub-Sahara’s 3rd and 4th largest economies after Nigeria and South Africa - IMF

Dar es Salaam

See reason why Tanzania is set to overtake Kenya as East Africa’s second largest economy

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Duoala, Cameroon

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living