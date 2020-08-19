Many sectors are reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as they struggle to get back on their feet. The fashion industry has been one of the hardest hit. From fashion weeks getting cancelled to stores being shut for months, the industry is now looking at ways to adapt to the current scenario.

As the negative effects of the pandemic gradually eases up, new opportunities are also opening up with fashion brands pivoting to create covid-19 inspired clothing, face masks and other necessities. To help more people in the fashion industry, 360 Creative Hub is standing in the gap to lift fashion businesses and entrepreneurs.

How 360 Creative Hub is helping fashion brands deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19

“We have just revamped the hub for designers who do not have the tailors or other logistics needed to carry out their production at the hub, the hub now provides a remote production solution that takes the stress of equipment, staffing, fabric sourcing and packaging off the designer, delivering just finished products to the designer, such that designers can continue to create and produce profitably during the pandemic, even if all they have as tools are their designs and concepts on paper.” said Blessing Ebere Achu, founder & MD at 360 Creative Innovation Hub.

A major way the Lagos based hub is working to aid the fashion industry is a special relief initiative to support designers with access to subsidized production facilities as well as business support, while the effects of the pandemic persists.

Tagged the Design Pro Challenge, the initiative will see 10 deserving designers winning the opportunity to use the Hub for their Production free of charge between the rest of August and September 2020.

Founded in 2016 as Nigeria’s first co-working hub dedicated to fashion designers, 360 Creative Hub has since evolved around the needs of the creative startup ecosystem in Africa. With two co-sewing and co-working spaces located in Lagos, 360 Creative Innovation Hub has continued to deepen its impact and has trained over 300 fashion designers on the business of fashion, supported the growth of over 100 creative startup brands, provided international market access opportunities for local brands and has also connected many others to funding opportunities.

From now till Sunday 23rd August, designers can enter the Design Pro Challenge by posting 3 of their best designs made this year on Instagram with the hashtag #DesignProChallenge, tagging 360 Creative Hub on their Instagram page, @360creativehub who will repost the best posts. Winners will be chosen based on the creativity of their designs, the number of likes and overall engagement on their reposted shares on the 360 page. The Winners (10) will receive free access to design and sew at the Hub in Surulere Lagos, valid till September 2020.

