Gov Diri urges Oando to acquire Agip’s liabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

He promised Oando of the government’s collaboration, saying the state had a lot to gain from such peaceful oil activities.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited, Ainojie Irune [NAN]
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited, Ainojie Irune [NAN]

Diri said this would improve the frosty relationship between NAOC and its host communities.

The governor stated this on Friday during a courtesy visit of the management team of Oando Energy in Yenagoa.

Diri called on the Oando management to address issues of employment, contractual benefits, security of jobs and environmental pollution.

The governor charged multinational companies to stick to their corporate social responsibility in order to achieve harmonious working relationships with host communities.

He also stated that indigenes who qualify to work in the oil firm should be considered for the lower ranks and the managerial positions.

“Let me congratulate you for being found worthy, having concluded the processes of acquiring all the assets of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company. But be reminded that you have not only acquired the assets. You have also acquired the liabilities.

“Part of the reason for the frosty relationship between Bayelsa, the oil-producing communities and the company that you have acquired were around employment, contractual benefits, security of jobs and others.

“We, however, believe this is an opportunity for you to right the wrongs. You are a brand new company today. So, in terms of employment and contractual obligations. Let the people of Bayelsa be involved.

“That way, there would be mutual respect, peace and smooth operations in this state,” he said.

The Managing Director of Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited, Ainojie Irune, said the visit was to formally introduce the management team that would be doing business in Bayelsa.

He said the company values a mutual and beneficial partnership with the host communities, the state and its workers.

Irune expressed the hope that the company would have a clean start with a view to building a healthy working relationship with the Bayelsa government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

