RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Google, Twitter, other tech giants to invest in Nigeria’s digital space

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says major tech giants including Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube have shown interest in investing and exploring business opportunities in Nigeria’s digital space.

Google, Twitter, other tech giants to invest in Nigeria’s digital space
Google, Twitter, other tech giants to invest in Nigeria’s digital space

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Saturday in Epe, Lagos state at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN).

Recommended articles

He said that the giant tech and primary digital media platforms which had been exploring the country’s digital media space had been holding meetings with relevant government agencies.

Mohammed said the Federal Government was committed to exploring all the opportunities offered by the techies for the benefit of the people.

The minister said the theme of the AGM, ”The New World Order: Technology as a Game Changer”, was apt.

According to him, the realisation of the power of technology in brand communication necessitated the setting up of the Ministerial Task Team on Audience Measurement System.

He said audience measurement in broadcasting would give accountable and data-driven understanding of the impact of communication on consumer behaviour.

The minister charged relevant parties in the ministerial task team to complete the tasks in order to initiate the legislative processes necessary for the implementation of the audience measurement before the end of the present administration.

Besides audience measurement, the minister said government had given approval for the implementation of other reform initiatives of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He said the reform would strengthen the advertising ecosystem, encourage inclusive growth as well as attract investment to the industry.

In his address of welcome, the President of AAAN, Mr Steve Babaeko, commended the minister for his untiring efforts toward repositioning the advertising ecosystem in Nigeria.

The minister was accompanied to the event by the Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, and the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Trending

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre. (Nairametrics)

Dana Air gives update on emergency landing of aircraft in Abuja

Dana Air

Nigeria broke as debt payment surpasses national revenue

Buhari Looking Sad 2 (DailyPost))

Dubai based South Sudan owned money transfer platform M. Gurush unveils Jim Iyke as their official ambassador and spokesman

Mr Jim Iyke