Google, Twitter, other tech giants to invest in Nigeria’s digital space

He said that the giant tech and primary digital media platforms which had been exploring the country’s digital media space had been holding meetings with relevant government agencies.

Mohammed said the Federal Government was committed to exploring all the opportunities offered by the techies for the benefit of the people.

The minister said the theme of the AGM, ”The New World Order: Technology as a Game Changer”, was apt.

According to him, the realisation of the power of technology in brand communication necessitated the setting up of the Ministerial Task Team on Audience Measurement System.

He said audience measurement in broadcasting would give accountable and data-driven understanding of the impact of communication on consumer behaviour.

The minister charged relevant parties in the ministerial task team to complete the tasks in order to initiate the legislative processes necessary for the implementation of the audience measurement before the end of the present administration.

Besides audience measurement, the minister said government had given approval for the implementation of other reform initiatives of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He said the reform would strengthen the advertising ecosystem, encourage inclusive growth as well as attract investment to the industry.

In his address of welcome, the President of AAAN, Mr Steve Babaeko, commended the minister for his untiring efforts toward repositioning the advertising ecosystem in Nigeria.