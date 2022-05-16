RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Gokada opens up investment opportunity for logistics companies, private business & individuals

Nigeria’s fastest-growing e–commerce logistics company, Gokada has announced its strategic G-Partner investment initiative which allows other logistics companies and private entities to increase their earnings through access to thousands of customers daily.

Explaining why Gokada has decided to share its customer base, Head of Growth and Marketing, Laolu Oloyede, told Business Day that “It is no news that running a logistics company in Nigeria, especially Lagos is not an easy task. The challenges are enormous and ever-increasing.”

According to him, “The G-Partner program is directed at ensuring swift delivery of parcels, enabling third party logistics entities to scale via access to Gokada’s vast customer base and providing a cover for entities who have not been opportuned to possess the required licenses. The mutually beneficial partnership will pivot around the increased earnings for partners, reduced operational cost, increased safety of customers delivery through Gokada’s good-in-transit insurance and meeting the increasing customer demand through a seamless app.”

“Gokada has the robust technology network capacity to handle and manage the influx of customers orders on its app. We have partnered with active brands like Max.ng, Climax logistic, Faybazaar Limited, Tolsexpress logistics, Laffab Integrated service, Adels logistics and other individuals who already benefit from G-Partner initiative.” Laolu said.

Explaining the G-Partner process, the Chief Operating Officer, Oluwaseun Omotoso said, “it is necessary for partners to provide the minimum of 200cc bike and ensure their riders possess a riders card or the class A drivers license as the case may be, a 4G mobile phone and a guarantor; as well as the necessary bike documents such as a comprehensive insurance, stage carriage, road worthiness, Lagos State approval letter (MOT), OK paper, LASAA, vehicle license and Hackney permit.”

“Once a bike owner registers with us, the business is free to operate legally under Gokada’s NIPOST operating license with unrestricted access to thousands of customers daily and increased earnings.” Seun said.

Recall that in 2021, the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) started the implementation of the licensing which affected a lot of operators who could not afford the licensing fee. The regulations were focused at positioning NIPOST as a key player in the digital economy, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria.

About Gokada

Gokada is a last-mile courier delivery technology solution that allows customers to get paired with a rider for an on-demand delivery service to any part of Lagos at affordable fees. It is one of the fastest growing start-ups across Africa with a mission to make cities easier, better and more enjoyable to live in by empowering the lives of people through technology.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGokada

