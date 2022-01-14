Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo: Another lady wins car in Lagos

The native of Lagos State who could not hide her joy said, “For the past five days, I have not been myself. It’s not that I don’t have a car but if anyone had predicted in December that I will have a brand new car in January, I wouldn’t have believed."

She added, “Initially, I was skeptical when I got a call from Glo but by the time the second call came in and they all sounded very professional coupled with the fact that I visited the Gloworld near Cele Bus Stop where I did the verification and I saw the car parked there, I became convinced. Today I have received the car key and I am now a Glo ambassador. I will continue to convince all Nigerians to join the Glo network. God bless Glo”.

Other prizes won at the event included 23 television sets, 20 refrigerators and 23 generators. The winners expressed gratitude to Globacom for introducing the promo. A television production executive based in Berger area of Lagos, Allen Onyige, who won a generator, said, “I was actually trusting God for a new generator for my production work since last year, only for me to receive a call from Glo this January that I won a brand new generator. To God be the glory, this is a New Year gift from Glo. Now, I can go to work. More blessings to Globacom”.

Also, Odunayo Balekan, an Engineer with Dangote Cement in Ibeshe, Ogun State, said, “I will enjoy both my football games and nollywood movies with my family on the new television set. I appreciate Glo and will make it my permanent network henceforth” while a Kafilat Rasaq, a 30-year-old business woman from Oyo State who won a refrigerator thanked Glo for making her happy family, adding that the prize is going straight home added that “My family will enjoy the new fridge at home; I thank Glo and God for making my family happy”.

Pulse Nigeria

Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, Abdulrasaq Ande, conveyed the message of appreciation from the board and management of the company to all Nigerians, particularly Glo subscribers for their support for the brand in the last 18 years.

He said, “You remain our pillar of strength and we will continue to give more value to our subscribers as they use their Glo lines”, adding that 12 brand new Kia Rio cars have been won so far in addition to hundreds of thousands of subscribers who have gone home with appliances including television, refrigerators and generators as well as data plans and other Glo freebies.

Zonal coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Prisicilla Onuzulu, who also spoke at the event congratulated Globacom for always delivering on its promises. She said, “Glo is a big brand and they have been compliant since the commencement of the promo. So far Globacom has done very well”.

Also speaking, member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1, Hon Jude Emeka Idimogu, paid tribute to Globacom for adding value to the people and empowering Nigerians. He said, “The life of the car winner here today has changed for good and more lives will be changed by Glo as it continues to present prizes to Nigerians in its promo. I congratulate Glo”.

Gloworld, Aminu Kano crescent, Abuja, will host the next prize presentation event where more prizes, including another brand new car, will be presented to winners on Thursday, January 20.

