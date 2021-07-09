Glo extends pre-paid roaming, 4G LTE services to China, UAE.

With the development, Glo customers visiting China and UAE will have unhindered access to super fast 4G LTE and pre-paid roaming, in addition to all postpaid services which had been launched by Globacom many years ago. “We assure our customers of excellent calling and browsing services”, the company stated.

China and United Arab Emirates, therefore, join other countries where Glo customers can enjoy its prepaid and postpaid services. The rest include the United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and other parts of Europe. Others in the American region include Brazil, United States, Bolivia, Cayman and Grenada, Chile, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Paraguay.

Another major Asian country where Glo subscribers will enjoy the company’s services is Japan. Glo postpaid services are available in the Asian country, and the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Olympic games will benefit extensively from the services. They can communicate, browse and chat with their friends and loved ones without hassles all through the summer games.

The Glo postpaid services are also available in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Bangladesh, China, Hongkong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Singapore and South Korea. Others are Mongolia, Myanmar, Maldives, Philippines, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

In Africa, Glo postpaid services are available in Cape Verde, Côte d’ Ivoire, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Niger Republic and several other destinations on the continent.

Globacom has the largest roaming footprint covering over 500 networks across over 90 countries, while its roaming rates across different countries are the most competitive in the industry, the company added.