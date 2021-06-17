Nigeria stands to benefit as Gambia asks for CBN's help to print its currency - Economist

He added that the country would also be winning the confidence of other countries that Nigeria is a safe place to do business.

He, however, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop capacity of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc to meet all local currency needs before accepting proposals from other countries.

“I am aware that we have been printing the Naira from outside, but we have the NSPM which is supposed to do these things. If it is presently working that is good for everybody.

“The proposal from Gambia shows that we have capacity to print our own currency independently and save some foreign exchange.

“It also sends signals to other countries that Nigeria is a place where you can do business and print your money.

“If we are able to deliver well on that proposal other countries will come with similar proposals. It is win-win situation for Nigeria as it will encourage us to earn additional revenue,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Financial Expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, also urged the CBN to strengthen capacity of the NSPM to meet the country’s currency and other security printing needs.

Unegbu, a past president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said that such a proposal would have been heart-warming if the security printing company was still operating at optimal capacity.

“We were in a position to print monies for other countries when the NSPM was operational, but over time, the place has been neglected,” he said.

NAN reports that the Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Buah Saidy had made the currency printing proposal when he led a delegation to the CBN on Tuesday.

Saidy said that his country was running low on currency and wants to learn how to manage their currency need by leveraging Nigeria’s wealth of experience.

He said that Gambia currently had an order for two years currency minting deal abroad but is considering also minting from Nigeria.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said that Nigeria had a lot of capacity in currency printing having been minting since the 1960s.