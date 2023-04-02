The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Free trade zone scheme’s investment value stands at $30bn – Adesugba

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the impact of the scheme was being seriously felt in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and attraction of Forex.

NEPZA Managing Director/CEO, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba.
NEPZA Managing Director/CEO, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba.

Recommended articles

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director, NEPZA said this on Sunday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the free trade zones scheme has cumulative investment of N14.1 trillion.

Adesugba, while speaking on the success recorded by NEPZA in its drive to attract investors to Nigeria, said it also attracted one billion dollars investment to Niger State through Hydropolis FTZ in Kainji in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the impact of the scheme was being seriously felt in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and attraction of Forex.

“For instance, we have at the moment, 500 enterprises operating in these zones providing a total of 100,000 direct jobs and more than 170, 000 indirect jobs for the country’s teeming youth population.

“The authority has in the last two and half years developed the right strategy plan to put the scheme at the front-burner of global competitiveness,’’ the NEPZA boss said.

He said the Federal Government approved six public Special Economic Zones (SEZs) within seven years as against two that had existed for 30 years.

Adesugba said the number of registered private free trade zones also increased to 44 while 500 functional enterprises were attracted to the zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, there are construction of the Deep-Sea Port at Lagos FTZ and construction of Dangote Refinery at the Dangote free zone enterprises in Lagos.

“There are ongoing development of Medical special economic zone, Lekki, development of Agro-Allied special economic zone, Ilorin and development of Integrated Cotton and Garment special economic zone, Funtua, Katsina State,’’ he said.

The managing director, however, said that with its highly proficient workforce it had increased investment prospecting and promotion.

This, he said led to the desired attraction of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and Local Direct Investments (LDI) respectively.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Free trade zone scheme’s investment value stands at $30bn – Adesugba

Free trade zone scheme’s investment value stands at $30bn – Adesugba

Osun govt, US to hold joint development conference to support Adeleke's agenda

Osun govt, US to hold joint development conference to support Adeleke's agenda

Wema Bank gets new Managing Director

Wema Bank gets new Managing Director

Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs, says NPA

Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs, says NPA

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

FIRS generates ₦10.04 trillion in 2022 – Official

FIRS generates ₦10.04 trillion in 2022 – Official

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

Banks increase daily cash withdrawal limit from ₦80,000- ₦100,000 for customers

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance

The cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa needs to be lowered to increase diaspora remittance