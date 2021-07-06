Founder of SoftTalk Messenger, Simple Azenabor bags Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science
The Founder and CEO of Nigeria’s Messaging app, SoftTalk Messenger, Simple Azenabor, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science by ESCAE – Benin University, one of top 10 Universities in the Republic of Benin, West Africa.
The Edo-State born developer took to his official facebook page: @officialsimpleazenabor, to share pictures with a caption where he dedicated the award to all users of his platform, SoftTalk Messenger.
Azenabor: “First, I want to express my gratitude to God and to the ESCAE Benin University, one of the top 10 Universities in the Republic of Benin, West Africa, for the award of Honorary Doctorate degree in Science for my contribution in the area of technology and development of Africa.
“I can’t begin to tell you how astonished and delighted I was to receive a notification letter informing me of the committee’s decision to confer this honor on me. It is official; you can now address me as Dr. Simple Azenabor and feel free to repost on your walls.”
“I am dedicating this award to all users and supporters of SoftTalk Messenger, for without you, there wouldn’t be this award,” he stated.
