Forex broker OctaFX and the ‘Duke of Spades’ foundation push IT literacy forward

Under this motto, the international Forex broker OctaFX reached out to the Nigerian organisation ‘Duke of Spades’, supplying schools with IT equipment, thereby providing disadvantaged children aged 10 to 14 with much needed new learning opportunities.

There is a specific reason why the fintech company supports the ‘Duke of Spades’ foundation. It’s a non-profit organisation focusing on less privileged children and youth born and living with HIV. Therefore, by partnering with ‘Duke of Spades’, OctaFX had a consistent goal: to empower these disadvantaged students who could not access basic materials for formal learning.

This corresponds with OctaFX’s long-term approach to supporting local communities—providing the necessary infrastructure for improvement. On this occasion, the company managed to donate 20 desktop computers and several scanners and printers. The beneficiary was Kuramo College in Lagos. The institution was founded in 1980 and has 300 students under its roof today.

In the case of Kuramo College, poor reading skills was the specific challenge to tackle. And ‘Duke of Spades’ suggested that this problem could be solved by strengthening the field of computer science.

Richard Nnadi is the man behind the ‘Duke of Spades’ foundation. A graduate of the University of Lagos, studying cell biology and genetics, he became a versatile businessman who eventually became the CEO of DV records.

On his latest humanitarian collaboration with OctaFX, Nnadi said, ‘the greatest gift a child can receive is premium quality education. And for that, I’m on a constant lookout for reliable and trustworthy business partners to make these charity projects in Nigeria blossom. OctaFX did deliver. More than I expected’.

The regional OctaFX representative further added, ‘it pleases us to engage in meaningful and genuine projects that really deliver the help that is being promised. Especially endeavours that improve the lives of the most vulnerable members of society. Children. Their education is key’.

The recently delivered IT equipment will help students become familiar with the Internet and the necessary software to develop their spelling, writing, and reading skills. It also will provide a much more effective infrastructure for assessing the progress of the students’ improvement.

