ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Foreign airlines' trapped funds in Nigeria now $783 million - IATA

Solomon Ekanem

Recall international airlines operating in the country have been faced with challenges of repatriating their revenue amid a protracted scarcity of forex.

Government needs to resolve forex challenges for domestic and foreign carriers [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]
Government needs to resolve forex challenges for domestic and foreign carriers [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]

Recommended articles

This disclosure comes amid the association’s interaction with the Nigerian government on measures to resolve the situation which has caused some foreign airlines to halt operations in the country.

As of June 2023, the trapped funds stood at $812.2 million and Nigeria, together with Bangladesh ($214.1 million), Algeria ($196.3 million), Pakistan ($188.2 million), Lebanon ($141.2 million) and Ethiopia ($126 million) were the top five countries that accounted for 68% of blocked aviation funds.

According to the statement by the trade association, the IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Al Awadhi had since initiated engagements with the Federal Government where it advised on providing long-term solutions to tackle the challenge of foreign exchange access to both domestic and foreign carriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read in part, “Mr Al Awadhi also met with Nigeria’s new Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Honorable Minister Festus Keyamo, during which he called on the new government for continued, but closer, consultation with the industry while developing short- and long-term solutions for foreign exchange access to both domestic and foreign carriers. As of August 2023, Nigeria accounts for $783m of airlines’ blocked funds.

Recall international airlines operating in the country have been faced with challenges of repatriating their revenue amid a protracted scarcity of forex.

The trapped funds have over the years, continued rising significantly thus leading to some airlines reducing their flight frequencies in the country.

Nigerian travelers have also suffered the brunt of the challenge as the affected airlines have gone ahead to block passengers from accessing lower inventory air tickets thus increasing the flight charges paid by passengers per route.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foreign airlines' trapped funds in Nigeria now $783 million - IATA

Foreign airlines' trapped funds in Nigeria now $783 million - IATA

itel unveils flagship itel S23+ smartphone in Nigeria with MTN and Google

itel unveils flagship itel S23+ smartphone in Nigeria with MTN and Google

Top 10 African Countries with the best digital quality of life in 2023

Top 10 African Countries with the best digital quality of life in 2023

Despite a $3 billion bailout, Ghana has essentially gone bankrupt

Despite a $3 billion bailout, Ghana has essentially gone bankrupt

NAICOM names Emir Ado Bayero as insurance royal ambassador

NAICOM names Emir Ado Bayero as insurance royal ambassador

5 best NoDepositCasinos bonus South Africa 2023

5 best NoDepositCasinos bonus South Africa 2023

Redmi Pad SE launches in Nigeria: Elevating entertainment to new heights

Redmi Pad SE launches in Nigeria: Elevating entertainment to new heights

Investor confidence in Uganda takes a huge hit, here are the details

Investor confidence in Uganda takes a huge hit, here are the details

PalmPay recognised as most outstanding payment platform in Nigeria

PalmPay recognised as most outstanding payment platform in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Pressure from the IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Aeolus was the first satellite to study winds on Earth at a global scale.European Space Agency

15 African countries with satellites in orbit