ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Floating has undervalued naira, Bank of America declares

Nurudeen Shotayo

Analysts at the Bank of America said the naira value has plummeted since the scrapping of the multiple exchange windows.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Recommended articles

This is according to analysts from one of the big four banking institutions in the United States, Bank of America (BofA), in a note to clients on June 28, 2023.

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the scrapping of the multiple exchange rates on June 14, 2023, the value of the naira has depreciated by over 60 per cent, trading for over ₦750 to one US dollar, compared to ₦460 before the reform.

At the close of business on Friday, June 30, 2023, the naira further dropped against the dollar, exchanging ₦769.25 at the investors and exporters window.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, as reported by BusinessDay, analysts at the Bank of America stated in the note to clients, “We now see a USDNGN fair value of 680 per USD (previously 580). However, USDNGN is likely to trade above this level, with year-end 700, and a return to 650-680 in early 2024.

The Bank of America’s fair value estimate of ₦680 means the naira is now 12 per cent undervalued.

The Bank's fair value estimate of ₦680 means that the naira has now lost 12 per cent of its value.

“The caution is transition time, aligning rates and still to unlock more USD into the formal market will take some time. When the dust has settled, the value of the naira should be stronger and appreciating,” the analysts added.

BofA also postulates that higher oil exports ($12 billion more) and a liberalised import regime ($10 billion increase in non-oil imports) can still result in consistent current account surpluses over the medium term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An addition of $12-13 billion on export revenues from higher oil production is moderated by a liberalised imports regime that could add $10 billion as non-oil imports increase. Still a net gain of $2-3billion that strengthens the current account surplus.

“With the current momentum, Tinubu’s next big move should be to reduce oil theft – by reforming the security sector and involving host communities near the pipelines," the BofA analysts said.

If successful, the global financial institution foresees a potential increase in Nigeria’s crude production from the current 1.2m barrels per day (bpd) to 1.6 million bpd in 12 to 18 months, barring OPEC limits.

In our view, increasing crude oil production to 1.6m bpd in the next 12 months is feasible and would be a structural improvement from current levels of about 1.2m bpd. If we include condensates, total oil production could rise from the current 1.4m bpd to 1.8m bpd in two years a level that Nigeria was producing pre-pandemic,” Bank of America added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Floating has undervalued naira, Bank of America declares

Floating has undervalued naira, Bank of America declares

Naira drops after Sallah holiday, exchanges at ₦769.25 to dollar

Naira drops after Sallah holiday, exchanges at ₦769.25 to dollar

Lagos PoS agents update price list, to deduct ₦500 for ₦10,000 withdrawal

Lagos PoS agents update price list, to deduct ₦500 for ₦10,000 withdrawal

Running business with humanity

Running business with humanity

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

The IMF grants a $203.3 Million loan to boost DRC's foreign exchange reserves

Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes Rimbaud as first transshipment vessel

Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes Rimbaud as first transshipment vessel

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

NPPAN urges FG to set up palm oil markets to tackle adulteration

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far