ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

First Bank wins Financial Institution of the Year Award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Also, Chairman, BCA, Arnold Ekpe, said that business leaders, often, do not get the praise they deserve.

First Bank of Nigeria
First Bank of Nigeria

Recommended articles

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that the ceremony marked the 30th anniversary of Afreximbank, as it hosted the inaugural Pan-African Business and Development Awards in association with the Business Council for Africa (BCA), in Accra, Ghana.

Ani-Mumuney said that the award received was in recognition of the bank as an epitome of the Pan-African spirit through its role in promoting trade and investment across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the bank’s role had been instrumental to strengthening the economic and multilateral business relationship across nations.

“Amongst its role in facilitating transactions across borders, in 2021, the bank launched its First Global Transfer (FGT) initiative.

“This is specifically designed to ensure safe, timely and improved efficiency in the transfer of funds across the network of FirstBank subsidiaries in Africa.

“The FGT is not restricted to FirstBank Group’s Customers alone but it is also open to every individual residents in the country the funds transfer is originating from,” she said.

The statement also quoted Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, as saying, “We thank the organisers of the event; Afreximbank and BCA for the recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It reinforces our commitment to promoting trade, finance and investment opportunities across borders which have been instrumental to the continued growth and development of the continent and the world.

“On behalf of the board and management, this award is dedicated to all employees at the FirstBank Group for their diligence and hard work as well as to our esteemed customers for their loyalty and patronage in over 129 years of existence’’ he said.

Commenting on the award, the President and Chairman of the Board of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said that the event was in recognition of outstanding leaders and institutions.

“Having joined the bank in 1994, I have been fortunate to have worked with many of them at Afreximbank, contributing to Africa's development is a lifetime vocation, as I know it is for all those that we have recognised tonight,” he said.

Also, Chairman, BCA, Arnold Ekpe, said that business leaders, often, do not get the praise they deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Succeeding in business on the continent is not always easy, but it is rewarding.

“More importantly, it is possible to build strong, profitable businesses that are globally competitive. Our winners tonight have demonstrated this."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Bank wins Financial Institution of the Year Award

First Bank wins Financial Institution of the Year Award

Naira drops slightly against dollar, exchanges at ₦763.17

Naira drops slightly against dollar, exchanges at ₦763.17

Online trading platform Nigeria

Online trading platform Nigeria

Unification of currency rates projected to propel Nigeria’s export revenue from N28.41 trillion to N41.99 trillion

Unification of currency rates projected to propel Nigeria’s export revenue from N28.41 trillion to N41.99 trillion

List of 32 African countries to benefit from the UK’s new trade scheme

List of 32 African countries to benefit from the UK’s new trade scheme

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS upset Nigeria's OPS

Proposed electricity tariff hike, 7.5% VAT on PMS upset Nigeria's OPS

The importance of WordPress hosting for SMEs in Nigeria

The importance of WordPress hosting for SMEs in Nigeria

Morocco's OCP commits $7 Billion to renewable energy-Ammonia plant

Morocco's OCP commits $7 Billion to renewable energy-Ammonia plant

Combatting financial exclusion with cryptocurrency solutions

Combatting financial exclusion with cryptocurrency solutions

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall.

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

The most common last names in five African countries

The most common last names in five African countries