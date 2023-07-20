ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FIRS collects ₦5.5trn in 6 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commenting on the outlook for the remaining half of the year, the FIRS boss assured that the country should expect better days ahead in terms of tax revenue collection.

FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami. [Twitter/@MMNami_]
FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami. [Twitter/@MMNami_]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Johannes Wojuola, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is the highest tax revenue collection recorded by FIRS in any first six months of a fiscal year.

Wojuola quoted Nami as saying this while presenting the 2023-2024 tax revenue outlook to the National Economic Council’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the FIRS 2023 Half-Year Collection Report showed that the Service achieved over 100 per cent of its target for the first-half of the year when compared with a mid-year target of ₦5.3 trillion.

“Tax revenue collected from the oil sector from January to June 2023 stood at 2.03 trillion as against a target of 2.3 trillion, while non-oil tax collection stood at3.76 trillion as against a target of 2.98 trillion,’’ Nami said.

The FIRS boss further said that the Service collected ₦1.65 trillion tax revenue in June 2023.

“This sum is the highest tax revenue collected by the Service in any single month,’’ he said.

Nami attributed the performance to improved voluntary tax compliance enabled by the automation of FIRS tax administrative processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a good head start as we work toward meeting our target for the year.

“It was achieved in spite of stubborn headwinds such as the impact of the currency redesign and 2023 general elections on the economy in the first and second quarters of 2023.

“This half-year performance was achieved as a result of improved voluntary tax compliance by taxpayers and the continued improvement of automation of our tax administration processes including the updated VAT filing processes.

“This includes our dogged engagement with stakeholders in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy,” he said.

Commenting on the outlook for the remaining half of the year, the FIRS boss assured that the country should expect better days ahead in terms of tax revenue collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that the performance in the second half of the year would be better considering the continuing improvement to our tax administration processes and positive impact of current government’s policies on the economy,” he said.

NAN reports that FIRS achieved a total collection of ₦10.1 trillion in 2022 being the highest tax collection made in a single year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS collects ₦5.5trn in 6 months

FIRS collects ₦5.5trn in 6 months

Organisations demand tax for sugar-sweetened beverages

Organisations demand tax for sugar-sweetened beverages

The Nigerian currency experienced its largest daily gain since 2019

The Nigerian currency experienced its largest daily gain since 2019

House of Reps to investigate contaminated fuel incident on Max Air plane

House of Reps to investigate contaminated fuel incident on Max Air plane

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023

Tanzania set to launch its first national space satellite later this year

Tanzania set to launch its first national space satellite later this year

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Tanzania emerges as top choice for investors, backed by President Suluhu's confidence

Tanzania emerges as top choice for investors, backed by President Suluhu's confidence

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution