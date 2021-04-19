Financial expert, Derin Phillips empowers young Africans in financial freedom masterclass for creative entrepreneurs
Multi-disciplinary personality, Derin Phillips is set to change the face of doing business post-covid with an intensive two-hour Master Class session; the aim? To improve personal finances for creative entrepreneurs.
Derin Phillips who is a guru in Finance management has pulled out the stops in this extremely interactive session that gives a 360 look at all aspects of finance, its looming problems, and the solutions therein.
The founder and CEO, Wavis Investments who started his successfully-run business from scratch aims to teach people in the most relevant and interesting way possible, the perfect direction to earn, invest and save money with total security.
All attendees need to do to be a part of this session is pretty straightforward: great internet connection, headphones, the downloaded Zoom app and join the link to a virtual community of people from all walks of life.
Achieve your goals and transform your lives through this professional experience so that you too can be a part of those who develop and implement business growth strategies while you watch your financial life come full circle. Click here to register
