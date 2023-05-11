FGN Securities most rewarding Naira denominated investment – DMO

The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha gave the assurance on Thursday in Port-Harcourt, during the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme in Port-Harcourt.

Oniha, who was represented by Alfred Ekiye, Deputy Director, Administration of the DMO, called on residents of Rivers State to take advantage of the opportunity in the FGN Securities to invest and earn regular income.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness programme was organised by the DMO in collaboration with CSL Stockbrokers Ltd., the stockbroking firm for the Federal Government,

Oniha said the risk-free nature of FGN securities made them an attractive and secure investment option for Nigerians.

She said that the different products provided by FGN Securities provided a rare opportunity for all Nigerians to invest based on their financial capacities.

According to her, the Federal Government had introduced additional products to make it more inclusive and to meet the aspirations and demands of investors.

She said that all Nigerians, irrespective of their financial status, were qualified to invest and get good and safe returns on their investments.

Oniha said that FGN Securities were attractive because they provided citizens with the opportunity to contribute to national development.

According to him, it also helps to provide some of the funds needed by the government to address deficit in infrastructure.

“The purpose of this forum is to create more awareness on investment opportunities inherent in FGN Securities that the DMO offers to Nigerian investing public.

“It is particularly about the FGN Savings Bond, which is designed for retail investors.

“Investment in FGN Securities is one of the safest Naira investments that you can have; there is nothing to worry about in terms of security of the investment,” she said.

She assured that the awareness programme would be taken round the country to be of benefit to many more Nigerians.

Also speaking, Abiodun Fagbulu, the Managing Director of CSL Stockbrokers Ltd., said that the federal government issued various security instruments to raise funds to finance most of its projects.

Fagbulu, who was represented by Richard Akinmoladun, from CSL said that FGN Securities were best suited for all categories of Nigerians, irrespective of status.

He urged Nigerians to invest in the various products available, as they would have no need to worry in view of the safety that comes with such investment.

He listed some of the products as FGN Bond, FGN Savings Bond, Nigerian Treasury Bills, FGN Sukuk and the Green Bond.

“With as little of N5,000 you can invest in the FGN Savings Bond,” he said.

NAN reports that the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme, which commenced in Lagos in March, 2022, has earlier been taken to Enugu, Ibadan, Kano, Yola, Umuahia, Gombe and Osogbo.

It is scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo State on May 18.