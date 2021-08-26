RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Federal government set to deploy 5G network nationwide

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The deployment of broadband infrastructure is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and is key to national development.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [FMoCDE]
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami [FMoCDE]

Nigeria's federal government has all but concluded plans to deploy 5G mobile technology nationwide, according to Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta.

Recommended articles

5G is a 5th generation mobile network, coming after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is designed to connect everyone and everything--including machines, objects, and devices.

5G wireless technology will also deliver faster internet data speed, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform experience for smartphone users.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the federal government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high,” Danbatta says.

He adds that: “There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the federal government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions.”

The Buhari administration, he says, is keen on diversifying the economy through ICT and mobile telephony.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal government set to deploy 5G network nationwide

Why airlines fail in Nigeria — Experts

Economic growth makes biggest improvement in 6 years of Buhari

Tax Evasion: Tribunal orders DSTV to pay FIRS N900bn tax backlog

Osinbajo inaugurates ultra-modern Anambra shoe cluster

Paxful launches Paxful Earn, a savings solution to underpin wealth preservation

Aham Rochas, the 27-year old Nigerian entrepreneur impacting Africa through business and leadership

AHEM Nigeria to host inaugural conference this September, opens nomination for domestic staff awards

NQR payment solution now available near you