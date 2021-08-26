5G is a 5th generation mobile network, coming after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is designed to connect everyone and everything--including machines, objects, and devices.

5G wireless technology will also deliver faster internet data speed, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform experience for smartphone users.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the federal government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high,” Danbatta says.

He adds that: “There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the federal government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions.”