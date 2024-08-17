ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.358trn FAAC revenue in July

News Agency Of Nigeria

The communique that a total revenue of ₦2.613 trillion was available in the month of July.

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.358trn FAAC revenue in July [Guardian]
FG, states, LGs share ₦1.358trn FAAC revenue in July [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communique issued after FAAC meeting for August on Friday in Abuja.

According to the communique, the ₦1.358 trillion total distributable fund comprised statutory revenue of ₦161.593 billion.

It also comprised Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦582.307 billion and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦18.818 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also included in the total distributable revenue was Exchange Difference revenue of ₦581.710 billion and Solid Mineral revenue of ₦13.647 billion.

The communique that a total revenue of ₦2.613 trillion was available in the month of July.

“Total deduction for cost of collection was ₦99.756 billion, while total transfers, interventions and refunds was ₦1.155 trillion,” it said.

According to the communique, gross statutory revenue of ₦1.387 trillion was received for the month of July.

“This was lower than the sum of ₦1.432 trillion received in the month of June by ₦45.517 billion,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that gross revenue of ₦625.329 billion was available from VAT in July, adding that it was higher than the ₦562.685 billion available in the month of June by ₦62.644 billion.

“From the 1.358 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received the total sum of 431.079 billion and the state government received 473.477 billion.

“The LGCs received 343.703 billion, and a total sum of 109.816 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue,” it said.

It said that on the ₦161.593 billion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦58.545 billion and the state government received ₦29.695 billion.

It added that the LGCs received ₦22.894 billion, while the sum of ₦50.459 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further said that in July, Oil and Gas Royalty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), VAT, Import Duty, EMTL)and CET Levies increased significantly.

“Furthermore, Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a decrease while Excise Duties increased only marginally.

“The balance in the Excess Crude Account is 473, 754 dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrating Youth Power: From clicks to progress

Celebrating Youth Power: From clicks to progress

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.358trn FAAC revenue in July

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.358trn FAAC revenue in July

9 most expensive presidential jets in the world

9 most expensive presidential jets in the world

inDrive’s doXgetY wraps up with IVM car giveaways to top drivers in Surulere

inDrive’s doXgetY wraps up with IVM car giveaways to top drivers in Surulere

PressOne's impactful journey in transforming Nigerian voice communications

PressOne's impactful journey in transforming Nigerian voice communications

FGN to launch domestic FGN US dollar bond as new investment opportunity

FGN to launch domestic FGN US dollar bond as new investment opportunity

What are the top emerging technologies for tech startups?

What are the top emerging technologies for tech startups?

GTB confirms attempt to compromise website, says customers' data not at risk

GTB confirms attempt to compromise website, says customers' data not at risk

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

Hacking: No disruption in our online transactions, GTBank customers

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC [Premium Times Nigeria]

82.36% of Heritage Bank depositors receive over ₦5 million each from NDIC

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

The ascent of Access Holdings as a global force

African countries that lost the most people to emigration [BusinessDay NG]

Top 10 African countries that lost the most people to emigration

Countries with the highest electricity cost [Channels Television]

10 countries with the highest electricity cost