ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

Ima Elijah

Subsidy removal translates to ₦400 billion in savings.

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]
President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]

Recommended articles

Chinedu Okonkwo, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), expressed concerns over the substantial loss of government revenue due to the subsidy. However, he acknowledged that the removal of subsidy has resulted in substantial savings for the federal government, amounting to billions of naira, a significant relief for taxpayers.

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in the petroleum industry, Okonkwo disclosed that petroleum marketers have initiated discussions to independently import petroleum products. He stated, "We are currently engaged in meetings with various interested parties who are keen on commencing PMS imports. We remain determined and proactive in pursuing this goal."

While Okonkwo acknowledged that the price of petrol would be influenced by foreign exchange rates, he argued that the removal of subsidy would not solely lead to an incessant increase in the cost of PMS. He highlighted the crucial role of managing Nigeria's crude oil reserves, which serve as a foreign exchange earner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okonkwo suggested that as Nigeria begins to meet its OPEC quota and enhance other avenues for generating foreign exchange, the value of the naira would strengthen, ultimately resulting in more affordable fuel prices. He said, "The floating of the naira is a positive step, as it allows for wider access to foreign currency at market rates, rather than relying solely on personal connections to obtain dollars at the official rate."

Similarly, Billy Gillis-Harry, President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), echoed Okonkwo's sentiment regarding the impact of exchange rates on petrol prices. Gillis-Harry reaffirmed PETROAN's commitment to facilitating the approval of import licenses for petrol. Additionally, ongoing discussions with the government are focused on devising effective strategies to rehabilitate and optimise the country's refineries.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Ex-MOMAN boss cautions against speculation over petroleum pump price

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

CORAN seeks for more investment in Nigeria

CORAN seeks for more investment in Nigeria

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

Uganda and South Sudan sign agreement to boost electrical commerce and socioeconomic development

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

Ghana turns to banks for debt restructuring amidst economic crisis

Ghana turns to banks for debt restructuring amidst economic crisis

The UN highlights the harm the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria is inflicting

The UN highlights the harm the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria is inflicting

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uganda-Tanzania oil Pipeline

Tanzania permits China to explore its natural gas reserves

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments