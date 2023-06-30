FG saves ₦400b in 4 weeks as subsidy removal yields positive results

Chinedu Okonkwo, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), expressed concerns over the substantial loss of government revenue due to the subsidy. However, he acknowledged that the removal of subsidy has resulted in substantial savings for the federal government, amounting to billions of naira, a significant relief for taxpayers.

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in the petroleum industry, Okonkwo disclosed that petroleum marketers have initiated discussions to independently import petroleum products. He stated, "We are currently engaged in meetings with various interested parties who are keen on commencing PMS imports. We remain determined and proactive in pursuing this goal."

While Okonkwo acknowledged that the price of petrol would be influenced by foreign exchange rates, he argued that the removal of subsidy would not solely lead to an incessant increase in the cost of PMS. He highlighted the crucial role of managing Nigeria's crude oil reserves, which serve as a foreign exchange earner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okonkwo suggested that as Nigeria begins to meet its OPEC quota and enhance other avenues for generating foreign exchange, the value of the naira would strengthen, ultimately resulting in more affordable fuel prices. He said, "The floating of the naira is a positive step, as it allows for wider access to foreign currency at market rates, rather than relying solely on personal connections to obtain dollars at the official rate."