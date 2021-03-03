Suffice to say, this fantastic bull cycle has attracted attention from retail investors around the world, including celebrities like Michelle Phan, Maisie Williams, Elon Musk, and many others.

But what really drives this bullish Bitcoin cycle is the continual institutional interest. Let's take a look at five famous individual and institutional Bitcoin investors.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

Famous for their feud with Mark Zackenberg, the Winklevoss twins are also known in the crypto community as Bitcoin investors. They recognized the benefits of investing in Bitcoin early on and bought BTC in 2012.

Today their wealth is estimated at $900 million, and reportedly, at one point, they owned 1% of all BTC in circulation. In 2020 as Bitocin entered a bull market phase, they invested again over $50 million in Bitcoin. Winklevoss also predicted that Bitcoin would surpass $500,000 in the next decade.

Tesla

Elon Musk has repeatedly expressed his interest in BTC, and other cryptocurrencies, especially during Bitcoin's bull run. What a lot of people could not have known is that Tesla bought BTC worth $1.5 billion from corporate cash in 2021.

The support of Elon Musk and this investment has affected the price of Bitcoin, and it surged not long after to $50,000. What's more, other reputable brands like Twitter have announced that they consider investing in BTC.

Michelle Phan

Michelle Phan is a famous YouTuber and influencer that has been part of the beauty industry for over a decade. She has her own brand, Em Cosmetics. What a lot of people didn't expect was for Michelle Phan to become a Bitcoin influencer. She invested in BTC because she wanted to diversify her portfolio, and afterward endorsed Lolli, a Bitcoin reward app.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams is a famous actress for her role in the hit TV Show Game of Thrones. Maisie turned to Twitter and published a poll about BTC. The tweet went viral, and 50% of her followers voted' Yes' that she should invest in Bitcoin; almost 49% opposed the decision. But, Elon Musk actually responded to the tweet and expressed his support. Ultimately, Maisie Williams said she made up her mind and bought some.

Grayscale Investments

Grayscale Investments is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group and is a reliable name in the crypto industry, known for its services for crypto asset management and crypto investments. They have investment trusts for a variety of cryptocurrencies, on top of Bitcoin, such as investment trusts for Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, Litecoin, XRP, and Ethereum Classic.

Some of the companies that are have invested through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust are Rothschild Investment Corporation, IFP Advisors, Inc, Verus Capital Partners, LLC, Boston Private Wealth LLC, among other 20 institutions.

As we mentioned earlier, a lot of institutional investors are looking to invest in BTC; hence the assets of Grayscale Investments have increased to $5.5 billion, during this period. To sum up, the price of Bitcoin is rising, and this bull run has definitely resulted in huge retail and institutional investments.

