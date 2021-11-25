RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FairMoney Microfinance Bank unveils Toyin Abraham as new Brand Ambassador

FairMoney MFB was incorporated in 2017 with operations in Nigeria and India.

FairMoney Microfinance Bank unveils Toyin Abraham as new Brand Ambassador.
FairMoney Microfinance Bank unveils Toyin Abraham as new Brand Ambassador.

Oluwatoyin Abosede Abraham, fondly known as Toyin Aimaku, has recently been announced as the latest official brand ambassador for FairMoney Microfinance bank; and fans can’t get enough of it.

Following various rumours that had been flying around on social media, FairMoney confirmed the alleged ambassadorial deal with Toyin Abraham on their social media platforms:

“We are super excited to have the World Best — Toyin Abraham join us as we provide you with the best Digital banking experience from this side of the continent”.

FairMoney MFB was incorporated in 2017 with operations in Nigeria and India. In the past 4 years of operation, FairMoney MFB has grown its customer base to over 5 million users, and 1.9 million bank accounts.

As a digital consumer & SME lender, and provider of financial services in Nigeria, Fairmoney MFB has created a product that offers near-instant digital loans 24/7 directly via its mobile app.

The primary digital product offering covers Quick loans in tenor from 15-days to 18 months to MSMEs and consumers, as well as banking services such as Airtime, Data & Cable TV payments, Bank Transfers, Savings & Debit cards. It’s end-to-end application to loan offer process takes 5 minutes and is fully digital with no physical touchpoints.

