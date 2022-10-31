Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Tagged ‘Secret To Becoming an Unstoppable Affiliate Sales Machine,’ the event, held in Victoria Island, Lagos, had multiple sessions on the principles, ethics and systems that can help attendees tap into multiple Affiliate Marketing opportunities available across the globe.

Founder of Expertnaire and convener of the event, Toyin Omotoso said while the turnout of over 2000 was “encouraging,” there is still a lot to be done to make more Nigerians embrace Affiliate Marketing. Despite the level of internet penetration and rapid adoption of other technological advancements like crypto and web3, Nigerians seem to be hesitant to delve into the world of affiliate marketing.

Expertnaire

Speaking on this, Omotoso said one of Expertnaire’s challenges has been how to educate more people on the benefits that abound in this sphere. “Many Nigerians are either unfamiliar with or ignorant of the idea of affiliate marketing,” he said.

“It is a relatively new concept. As a matter of fact, over the past year when we have been trying to push a bit more aggressively online, we have even seen people claim that Affiliate Marketing is a scam. So we have had to educate people over and over again and we are still on it.”

The Lagos summit also doubled as an awards ceremony for some remarkable marketers in the Expertnaire sales program. CEO of Nairabet and legislator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akin Alabi, was present to present five of them with cars to commemorate their impressive sales record in the past months.

Commenting, Omotosho said: “From time to time, we create contests where we ask people to make a certain amount of sales. The best-performing guys are the ones getting cars today.

“We usually have these challenges within specific time frames. Some of the guys receiving gifts today won them as far back as June of this year. We make sure to have many of these challenges regularly to motivate people.”

Expertnaire

Ruth Ozioma, one of the recipients of the cars has been an Affiliate Marketer for only 14 months but it has changed her life and given her a level of unprecedented financial freedom. In her words: “I have been on Expertnaire for a year and 2 months. It became a game changer for me because I am still a 200L student at Nsukka. It has given me a life of freedom. I can literally take care of myself in school. I can do anything I want and then I have been traveling all over the world. I have been to Seychelles, Dubai, and then to the world cup in November.”

Another winner, Chigozie Mmebo, shares the success story of what he has accomplished with affiliate marketing so far. “I have been on Expertnaire for 2 years. The highlight for me should be the car I’ve just won,” he said.

“And on a larger scale, I can say I have been able to grow so much since 2020 when I came on board. I have gone from someone who earns only 42k in a month to a person making over 8 figures on a monthly basis,” he enthused.

Even though many of these success stories exist as a credit to the fruitfulness of Affiliate Marketing, they are too few to capture the full range of what is available to Nigerians or even other Africans.

“We still have a long way to go. Affiliate marketing is a big industry globally and we are only just scratching the surface,” Toyin Omotosho says. “In Africa, Nigeria is the one with the most knowledge of Internet use and digital marketing. And if we have this many people in Nigeria who have no idea about affiliate marketing, now imagine what is happening on the continent.

“So what we are trying to do is to upgrade our systems so they can be more globally compliant and then move into Africa. We have been getting requests across the continent so we want to make the best of those opportunities. That’s what we’re working towards right now,” he concluded.