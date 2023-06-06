The sports category has moved to a new website.
Experience unbeatable offers, win Big and upgrade your tech companion at the Xiaomi Mid-Year Sale

#FeatureByXiaomi: Now let's dive into the devices that you can grab during this sale.

In addition to incredible discounts and exclusive bundle offers, Xiaomi is also giving customers a chance to win amazing prizes, including 3,000,000 Naira cash, Xiaomi smart TVs, Xiaomi suitcases, and other branded gifts, every purchase of a Xiaomi smartphone gives you a chance to win fantastic prizes. So, get ready to unleash the magic of Xiaomi's mid-year promotion and elevate your tech companion like never before!

Now let's dive into the devices that you can grab during this sale.

For those looking to grab the greatest Xiaomi smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 series is the way to go. And during the Mid-Year Sale, Xiaomi has sweetened the deal even further. Purchase the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, or Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and you'll receive a generous discount of ₦10,000. Additionally, you'll be eligible for instant gifts that will enhance your smartphone experience. It's the perfect chance to upgrade your device and enjoy cutting-edge features at an incredible price.

If you're in the market for budget-friendly options without compromising on quality, the Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, and Redmi 10 2022 are here to fulfill your needs. During the Mid-Year Sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to 8,000 naira on these fantastic devices. It's an excellent opportunity to grab a reliable smartphone that fits your budget while still delivering outstanding performance.

For those seeking an entry-level device, the Redmi A1+ is an ideal choice. And with the Mid-Year Sale, you'll receive a discount of 2,000 naira on your purchase. This compact and feature-packed smartphone provides excellent value for money, making it a fantastic option for first-time smartphone users or as a secondary device.

Now is the time to mark your calendars and gear up for the Xiaomi Mid-Year Sale. With the chance to win fantastic prizes, irresistible discounts, and a wide range of smartphones to choose from, there has never been a better opportunity to upgrade your tech game. Don't miss out on this limited-time promotion, visit your nearest Xiaomi store or authorized retailer and be a part of this magical mid-year promotion. And all these devices are available as well as in all Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek and Raya retail outlets nationwide. The promotion is valid from Jun 1 to Jul 8 2023, get ready to embrace the future of technology with Xiaomi!

Click here to learn more: https://event.mi.com/ng/2023mid-year-sale

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByXiaomi

Disclaimer: The prizes and availability mentioned in this article are based on information at the time of writing and are subject to change. Please refer to the official Xiaomi website or authorized retailers for the most up-to-date information on the promotion and product availability.

