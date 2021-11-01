Exclusive: Samuel Chukwunonso Eze speaks with Business Insider Africa on launching OurPass, a one-click checkout solution for digital commerce in Africa

OurPass offers customers a more expedient way of shopping online by eliminating the need to fill long, boring checkout forms or sharing personal information on multiple sites while shopping online.

The solution is also very beneficial to business owners who integrate the one-click checkout button on their eCommerce websites, by increasing conversion rates thereby leading to a boost in overall sales.

In this interview, Sam discusses his start-up journey and his inspiration for birthing OurPass. He credits his mother and a ‘hunger inspired’ breakthrough for his idea to build OurPass.

He also talks about OurPass’ status as a Techstars portfolio company; OurPass’ biggest achievement and OurPass’ vision for the future.

Click here to watch the full video.

