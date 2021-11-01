RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Exclusive: Samuel Chukwunonso Eze speaks with Business Insider Africa on launching OurPass, a one-click checkout solution for digital commerce in Africa

Samuel `Chukwunonso Eze, OurPass’ Chief Executive Officer and Founder sat down with Business Insider to discuss how OurPass intends to revolutionalize the future of digital commerce in Africa with its fastest one-click checkout solution.

OurPass, the fastest one-click checkout solution for digital commerce in Africa recently launched its checkout app to provide customers with a faster and more convenient experience for shopping online.

OurPass offers customers a more expedient way of shopping online by eliminating the need to fill long, boring checkout forms or sharing personal information on multiple sites while shopping online.

The solution is also very beneficial to business owners who integrate the one-click checkout button on their eCommerce websites, by increasing conversion rates thereby leading to a boost in overall sales.

In this interview, Sam discusses his start-up journey and his inspiration for birthing OurPass. He credits his mother and a ‘hunger inspired’ breakthrough for his idea to build OurPass.

He also talks about OurPass’ status as a Techstars portfolio company; OurPass’ biggest achievement and OurPass’ vision for the future.

