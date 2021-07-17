Evolance Technologies tackles the healthy African meal problem with Ndali App

Ndali App which began its beta test last month is the first of its kind in the country dedicated to making healthy meals accessible to people on different healthy lifestyle journeys. The beta test has recorded successful transactions and gained some traction.

Ndali was borne out of the need to ease the burden of preparing or sourcing healthy meal options for everyday Nigerians on their journey to healthy living by delivering freshly cooked healthy meals to their doorsteps. The app currently delivers fresh meals to customers within selected areas in Lagos – Lekki, Victoria Island, Yaba, Surulere and Ikeja axis with plans to expands to other parts of Lagos.

According to the CEO of Evolance Technologies, Henry Uti “The impact of the pandemic has resulted in people being more conscious of what they eat to boost their immunity. There is also a rise in the number of people dealing with different health conditions that require a change in their diet. And with these diet changes comes the struggle to adjust to new cooking styles or find tasty healthy meals suited for their health goals. The desire to bridge this gap inspired us to launch Ndali.”

Since the pandemic, more people have adopted the idea of online food delivery through apps and social media. With the lockdown and restrictions on food joints and restaurants, the food-tech ecosystem has continued to evolve, more customers are now open to ordering food online regularly.

“Ndali will enable customers to order curated meals prepared by professional chefs and are customized to their health needs within minutes. We are constantly vetting and adding more chefs and restaurants to the platform and are still open to partnering with more healthy meal focused professional chefs and restaurants.” Said Henry Uti, CEO Evolance Technologies.

Ndali recognizes the struggle most people face trying to adjust to cooking healthier meals according to new cooking guides and ingredients; With Ndali app, customers can order freshly cooked meals according to their health goals and have it delivered very fast to their doorstep. Customers can also subscribe to a weekly or monthly healthy meal plan. All meals are prepared with utmost care and quality assurance.

Customers can start ordering meals on Ndali app which can be assessed on www.ndali.app or download the app on Google Play Store. Customers can connect with Ndali on Instagram and twitter @ndaliapp.

About The Company

Evolance Technologies is a technology company developing the next generation applications for the logistics, social commerce, and financial services sectors. The company is driven by a mission to build real-world solutions that connect people and businesses to help them succeed. Visit www.evolancetechnologies.com to learn more about us.