Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The stock market on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday closed flat, as the All-Share Index (ASI) declined marginally by 0.01 per cent to 51,557.41 points from 51,563.73 points recorded on Thursday.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return stood at 20.70 per cent.

Similarly, the market capitalisation dropped by N3.41 billion to N27.803 trillion from N27.806 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The market turnover increased to N1.78 billion from N1.76 billion posted the previous trading.

The market breadth was positive with 13 stocks advanced while 12 stocks declined.

Caverton Offshore Technology Company drove the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.91 per cent to close at N1. 22 per share.

Academy Press followed with a gain of 9.88 per cent to close at N1.89, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals rose by 9.40 per cent to close at N1. 63 per share.

Courtville Business Solution went up by 6.52 per cent to close at 49k, while UPDC appreciated by 9.58 per cent to close at N1.24, per share.

However, NAHCO led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 7.31 per cent to close at N8. 62 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance followed with 5.48 per cent to close at 69k per share.

Chi Plc shed four per cent to close at 72k, while Japaul Gold shed 3.57 per cent to close at 27k per share.

Transcorp lost 3.13 per cent to close at N1.24 per share.

The total volume traded declined by 1.29 per cent to 295.35 million units valued at N3.59 billion and exchanged in 3,479 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company topped the activity chart with 17.86 million shares valued at N364.39 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 14.33 million shares worth N107.79 million, while Zenith Bank traded 8.36 million shares valued at N183.62 million.

Sterling Bank traded 7.51 million shares valued at N11.16 million, while Accesscorp transacted 6.35 million shares worth N60.36 million.

