The event, held on the College premises, created a buzz of excitement among students and showcased the immense potential of financial technology in education.

Zabira Technologies, known for its cutting-edge solutions and commitment to advancing digital asset exchange, collaborated with FCE Akoka to bring forth an engaging and enlightening experience for the students. The campus activation aimed to expose them to what the brand is about and how to exchange their digital assets on the platform.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony, graced by esteemed dignitaries from both Zabira Technologies and FCE Akoka. The College management expressed their gratitude for the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of integrating financial technology into the education sector to meet the demands of the digital age.

The campus activation featured a series of games workshops, seminars, and hands-on demonstrations, showcasing emerging features of the Crypto exchange platform. For individuals looking for where to sell and buy their gift cards or Cryptocurrency, Zabira is the best platform to sell all digital assets. Students had the opportunity to explore the app and got to even trade and also win amazing prizes.

Mr Everest Nwagwu, the Chief Marketing Officer of Zabira Technologies, expressed his excitement about the event. He stated, “Zabira Technologies is a user-focused and youth-centric company and over the years we have always put our customers first. This time around we are honored to reward and celebrate with the students''.

One of the highlights of the campus activation was the Innovation Showcase, where students had the chance to trade their digital assets on the spot to experience the platform.

