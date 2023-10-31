ADVERTISEMENT
Zabira & GRIP: Supporting excellence at LASU with generous rewards

In a display of unwavering commitment to financial education and community engagement, Zabira Technologies and GRIP, a leading cryptocurrency and gift card exchange company, recently took center stage at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos.

Their remarkable support and generous rewards to students left a lasting impact on the campus, as they played a pivotal role in the success of LASU's sport finals day and the much-anticipated "Mr. and Miss LASU" pageant.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the spotlight shifted to the much-anticipated "Mr. and Miss LASU" pageant. This glamorous event showcased the university's most talented and charismatic students.

Zabira and GRIP, as major sponsors, not only added an extra layer of prestige to the event but also contributed generous prizes that would help the winners on their journey toward success. The pageant not only celebrated beauty but also intelligence, talent, and personality.

Speaking about the event the Chief Marketing Officer of Zabira Technologies Everest Nwagwu stated “Zabira Technologies is here to support, reward and encourage students in their respective pursuit. As a leading cryptocurrency and giftcards platform, we are always available 24/7 to make payment seamless for our customers”.

You can visit Zabira.ng and Grip.ng to sign up and trade your crypto and sell your giftcards respectively.

