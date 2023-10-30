ADVERTISEMENT
Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time To Treat Yourself
Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time To Treat Yourself

From October 30 to December 31, 2023, buy a Xiaomi smartphone to gain a chance to win 6,000,000 Naira cash, or Xiaomi TV, or Xiaomi luggage, and an array of instant gifts. We're excited to introduce a lineup of exceptional products that cater to your diverse needs:

Redmi Note 12 Series: Our highest recommendation goes to the Redmi Note 12 Series, featuring the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. This series redefines excellence with an impressive 200MP camera, complete with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that promises to capture every detail flawlessly. The 120W HyperCharge ensures that your device is always powered up and ready to go, while the 120Hz AMOLED display provides an immersive visual experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, these devices offer swift performance and multitasking capabilities.

Xiaomi is proud to announce a special year-end promotion that resonates with the spirit of the season - Time To Treat Yourself.
Xiaomi is proud to announce a special year-end promotion that resonates with the spirit of the season - "Time To Treat Yourself."

Redmi 12: Our secondary recommendation is the ever-popular Redmi 12. Loved by millions for its affordable price and outstanding features, the Redmi 12 is the ideal all-rounder. It boasts a Premium Glass Back Design with IP53 water resistance, offering style and durability. The 50MP AI triple camera allows you to capture life's moments in stunning detail. With ample storage options up to 8GB+258GB and powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Redmi 12 is ready to meet all your daily needs.

Redmi 12C: Our third recommendation is the Redmi 12C, a device that combines value and performance. It comes with an immersive 6.71" display, a 50MP main camera for brilliant photography, a 5000mAh (typ) battery, and 10W fast charging, ensuring your device stays powered throughout the day. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor guarantees a smooth user experience, making this device a remarkable choice for those looking for a balance of features and affordability.

Win big and enjoy discounts:

When you shop with Xiaomi during this promotion, you have the chance to win big. We're giving away an astonishing 6,000,000 Naira in cash, Xiaomi TV, Xiaomi luggage, and an array of instant gifts. Every purchase is your ticket to our prize draw, meaning that the more you shop, the greater your chances of winning.

To add to the festive cheer, we're offering you the opportunity to enjoy up to 20% off your purchases. It's our way of spreading the joy of the Ember season with you. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers. Visit your nearest Xiaomi-authorized stores to take full advantage of this fantastic offer.

