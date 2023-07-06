ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Visa player of the match will deliver a win for Women-Owned businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyVISA

Visa’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tells the story behind the FIFA Women’s World Cup athletes, honoring and spotlighting their own numbers and journey.
Visa’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tells the story behind the FIFA Women’s World Cup athletes, honoring and spotlighting their own numbers and journey.

Recommended articles

New Visa data shows sports participation had an impact on the success of 82% of women small business owners. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa (NYSE: V) will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, including a few changing the game for women at the tournament and across the globe: $500,000, 32, and 64.

Today, Visa, Worldwide FIFA Women’s Football Partner, announced a first-ever extension of the coveted Visa Player of the Match athlete award to support women-owned small businesses (WSMB) with $500,000 in total grant funding across the 64 matches and potentially 32 qualifying countries.

Nigeria is one of the leading African countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs and we are passionate about using this initiative to create a positive impact on society
Nigeria is one of the leading African countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs and we are passionate about using this initiative to create a positive impact on society Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Visa understands equity requires action and resources. We're excited to use the world’s biggest stage for women’s sports to put the power for change into the athlete’s performance - and uplift a business in the home country of each game's Player of the Match." said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Head, Visa West Africa.

"Nigeria is one of the leading African countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs and we are passionate about using this initiative to create a positive impact on society, in addition to advancing the growth of women owned small businesses in our region. We also see this as an opportunity to inspire young girls to dream big and pursue their passion for the beautiful game", he added.

At FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, audiences watching at home will once again have the opportunity to celebrate the women on the pitch and for the first time, help elevate women in business at the same time.
At FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, audiences watching at home will once again have the opportunity to celebrate the women on the pitch and for the first time, help elevate women in business at the same time. Pulse Nigeria

The Visa Player of the Match trophy is awarded at each of the 64 matches to the player whom fans vote to be the most outstanding of the match. At FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, audiences watching at home will once again have the opportunity to celebrate the women on the pitch and for the first time, help elevate women in business at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building up to the final match, Visa will award 64 grants to women small businesses from the same country as the national team represented by the winning footballer. Whether a player from first-time entrant Panama or a veteran from the defending champion U.S. team, a woman small business owner in the Player of the Match country the athlete represents will receive a grant to help towards her own goals. The funding ranges in value from $5,000 for the 48 first round matches up to $50,000 for the final. The winning small businesses will be announced live at the athlete trophy presentation.

Visa is committed to empowering women across its organization and through its brand support.
Visa is committed to empowering women across its organization and through its brand support. Pulse Nigeria

This initiative stems from Visa’s multi-year commitment to help women entrepreneurs access crucial financial resources and empower inclusion in the global economy. Supporting women in sport is important for future business success. According to a survey of 5,000 adults and 2,250 small business owners in 10 markets conducted by Wakefield Research for Visa:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Eight in ten (82%) WSMB owners agreed participating in sports impacts a person’s success in business. 
  • Top four business skills the WSMB owners identified business leaders can develop by participating in sports were strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, and leadership.
  • 81% of WSMB owners agreed that overcoming adversity in sports prepares people to tackle the most difficult situations in business.
  • 89% of women surveyed agreed that children can develop skills vital to future professional success by participating in sports.

Visa is committed to empowering women across its organization and through its brand support. For more than 15 years, Visa's investment in women's football has advocated for equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes, fans, and communities around the world. Visa is the first FIFA Women’s Football Partner, the first standalone sponsor of UEFA Women’s Football, and sponsor of national teams including the U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexican Football Federation.

In the host countries of Australia and New Zealand, Visa’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tells the story behind the FIFA Women’s World Cup athletes, honoring and spotlighting their own numbers and journey.

To learn more about Visa’s support of athletes and plans surrounding FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ visit here.

Media Contacts

ADVERTISEMENT

Visa

Niyi Adebiyi

dadebiyi@visa.com

---

#FeaturebyVISA

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

The Chinese navy intends to protect Nigeria’s resources off its coasts

Visa player of the match will deliver a win for Women-Owned businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Visa player of the match will deliver a win for Women-Owned businesses at FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Kenya's new tax initiative has received a nod of approval from the World Bank

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

'Repair of old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa